Sha’Carri Richardson’s 100m win creates history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson reached a major milestone in her athletic career by winning the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletic Championship. Moreover, her impressive time frame of 10.65s has also made her one of the fastest runners in the history of the world championship.

On Day 3, August 21, Richardson made her World Championship debut in Budapest, Hungary. Competing against legendary five-time 100m winner, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the American athlete managed to emerge as the fastest to win the women’s 100m final.

Her 10.65s timing was far ahead of silver medalist Shericka Jackson’s 10.72s and bronze medallist Fraser-Pryce’s 10.77s.

Richardson’s timing was supremely special because it tied her for the title of the fifth-fastest woman over 100 meters in history. She now shares the list with legendary athletes like Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49s), Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60s), and many others.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s proud achievement was highlighted in a Twitter post shared by the official page of Eurosport. It posted a picture of the former LSU athlete holding the American flag around her after the championships. Moreover, the post said:

“Sha'Carri Richardson ran the fastest 100m in World Athletics Championships history”

Sha’Carri Richardson makes a solid comeback in the 2023 season

Sha’Carri Richardson has faced massive career-affecting downs in the last two years. In 2020, the young athlete qualified for her first-ever Olympics with a 100-meter time of 10.86 seconds at the 2020 United States Olympic Trials.

However, days later, she saw an exit from the Olympics after testing positive for THC metabolites.

Richardson claimed that she had consumed the drug to cope with the pressure of qualifying for the Olympics while dealing with the recent death of her biological mother. However, as a repercussion of her testing positive, she received suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a month.

Last year, she participated in the 100m and 200m events at the USATF Championships. However, Richardson failed to reach the final. As a result, she also could not compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

However, after facing a series of lows, the 23-year-old made her solid comeback by winning the 100m race at Miramar Invitational in April 2023. Then, she secured her first Diamond League victory, clocking a new meeting record of 10.76s.

Finally, at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the athlete became the US national champion in the 100m sprint by winning in 10.82 seconds. It helped her to qualify for this year’s world championship.