When and where to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will be one of the athletes to watch as Team USA launches its bid to dominate the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. It is set to be held in the Hungarian capital from August 19-27.

The star-studded contingent will have 139 athletes who will be keen to outshine last edition's performances that saw the American team winning 33 medals, 13 of which were gold.

Crucial to the United States' gold medal quest is the 23-year-old Dallas-born Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the 45 debutants in the team.

Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to cannabis usage. She tasted further disappointment last year when she failed to qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

However, she has bounced back in sterling fashion this season, winning the Doha Diamond League, the Silesia Diamond League and the USA Championships in 100m, among others.

At Silesia, she edged the fastest woman this year, Shericka Jackson, to claim the gold.

Having qualified for the World Athletics Championships for the first time, Richardson will thus be America's best bet to end Jamaica's stranglehold in women's 100m and 200m.

On that note, here's all the information you need to know to follow Sha'Carri Richardson in Budapest:

When to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Doha Diamond League 2023 (Image: Getty)

Here's the complete schedule to catch Sha'Carri Richardson live in action at the World Athletics Championships 2023:

(All timings in local time)

Sunday, August 20 at 12:10 pm - Women's 100m, heats

Monday, August 21 at 8:35 pm - Women's 100m, semi-finals

Monday, August 21 at 9.50 pm - Women's 100m, final

Wednesday, August 23 at 12:05 pm - Women's 200m, heats

Thursday, August 24 at 7.45 pm - Women's 200m, semi-finals

Friday, August 25 at 9:40 pm - Women's 200m, final

Where to watch Sha'Carri Richardson at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Here's how you can watch Sha'Carri Richardson set the track ablaze in Budapest:

USA

Fans back home can tune into NBC Universal/NBC to watch their favorite track queen Sha'Carri Richardson live in action. Some additional coverage will also be provided on the USA Network and CNBC. Live streaming will be available on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app as well as Peacock.

The mega competition can be watched live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels as well.

UK

Fans of Richardson in the United Kingdom will be glad to know that the BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the mega event on BBC1, BBC2, BBC3, Red Button, and its website. Additionally, iPlayer options will also be available as well.

Other countries can watch as follows:

Australia

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Canada

CBC Sports

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Europe

Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport app