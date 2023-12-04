Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed gratitude toward her aunt after she applauded her for winning the 2023 USATF Athlete of the Year Award.

The 23-year-old performed exceptionally at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by securing a gold medal in the women's 100m after beating two Jamaican favorites, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She recorded a time of 10.65 seconds to set a new championship record and fifth-fastest time in 100m by a woman.

She also secured a bronze medal in the 200m after finishing behind Jackson and fellow teammate, Gabby Thomas. Continuing the winning streak, she ran the anchor leg in the women's 4x100m and led the team to the top position on the podium. Her performance in the 2023 season helped her to the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Her aunt, Shayaria Richardson, who was also the sprinter's first trainer, commended her in a post on Instagram, writing:

"Congratulations Gorgeous."

Richardson replied on her Instagram story, saying:

"I love you momma."

Richardson's biological mother abandoned her as a child, after which her grandmother raised her. Going through this turmoil, she came across racing because of her aunt.

A look at Sha'Carri Richardson's redemption journey

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States looks on ahead of the Women's 200m Semi-Final the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson earned the 100m title at the AAU Junior Olympics followed by another title at the USATF Junior Olympics next year.

She secured a gold medal in the women's 4x100m event at the 2017 Pan American Games and joined the LSU Lady Tigers Track and Field team in 2018. She was a finalist at the 2019 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in the 60m dash.

She made it to the spotlight after winning the 2021 Olympic trials with a time of 10.86 seconds and was unaware of her mother's demise until a journalist mentioned it in an interview. Her life took a dramatic shift when she was handed a suspension for smoking marijuana. She missed out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 WAC held in Eugene due to the suspension.

However, Richardson made a comeback at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, where she recorded an impressive time of 10.82 seconds in the 100m event. Since then, the sprinter has been seen in great form, achieving multiple victories and honors on and off the track.