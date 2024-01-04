Sha'Carri Richardson vs Florence Griffith-Joyner: A look at how the 23-year-old compares with the world record holder

Sha'Carri Richardson has emerged as the American favorite after her exploits at the 2023 Word Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Richardson was exceptionally good in Budapest and clinched two gold medals in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay race and a bronze in the 200m event. She outran the two Jamaican favorites, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, to clock an impressive time of 10.65 seconds in the 100m dash, thereby setting a new championship record in the process.

Richardson's athletics journey is nothing short of a redemption tale. She already has three world championship medals in her bag and is compared by many to legendary sprinter Florence-Griffith Joyner.

Joyner's career was graced with two world championship medals in 1987, a gold in the 4x100m and a silver in the 200m event. She also secured a silver medal in the 200m event at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Joyner went on to dominate multiple events at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, including the women's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events. She also secured a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the same Olympics. Similar expectations can now be put on young Richardson, given the fantastic achievements she has earned in her young career.

Can Sha'Carri Richardson break Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record?

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States looks on ahead of the Women's 200m Semi-Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson has shown remarkable improvement in her performances in recent years. In April 2021, she recorded a time of 10.72 seconds for the 100m dash in Florida, making it the sixth-fastest sprint in the history of women's category.

The American sprinter recorded an impressive 10.57 second in the 100m final at the Miramar Invitational in April 2023 with an illegal 4.1 m/s tailwind, making it 10.77 seconds in still conditions. A few days later, during the Doha Diamond League, she secured her first Diamond League victory after clocking a time of 10.76 seconds, setting a new meet record.

While Griffith-Joyner's advantage lay in her stature at 170 cm, which enabled powerful strides, Richardson's strength lies in her ability to finish strong with an impressive 4.75 steps per second — surpassing even Griffith-Joyner in this aspect.

The world record for the women's 100m set by Florence-Griffith Joyner stands unbeaten after 35 years. She recorded a spectacular time of 10.49 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. Richardson has the goal laid out in front of her, and fans will be waiting to see if she can one day break this incredible record.