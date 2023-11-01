Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens embrace Halloween in matching leopard print outfits

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, a Green Bay Packers player, fully embraced the Halloween spirit by sporting matching leopard skin-print outfits.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center

This dynamic duo celebrated the spookiest of seasons in impeccable style, opting for purple and black ensembles accentuated with leopard print patterns.

It's noteworthy that last year, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens dressed up in traditional firefighter costumes for Halloween. Simone Biles graciously shared a snapshot of their Halloween costumes on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the couple posed in a restaurant hall adorned with various Halloween decorations in the background. Biles donned an elegant ensemble comprising a mini skirt, a purple crop top, a leopard print coat, black heeled boots, and a stylish hat.

Owens, on the other hand, sported a sleek all-black outfit with leopard print accents on the sleeves and collar, rounding off his look with a matching hat. Biles accompanied the photo with a black heart emoji in her caption, simply stating,

"Halloween in Greenbay 🖤."

Simone Biles enjoys date night with husband Jonathan Owens

Biles looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field

Simone Biles, the renowned gymnastics icon, enjoyed a date night with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who is a player for the Green Bay Packers, on Monday.

The power couple first connected through a dating app and quickly hit it off. Since then, they've been inseparable, offering each other unwavering support in both their careers and personal lives.

Biles and Jonathan Owens have been happily married since April 2023, with their initial ceremony taking place at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. They later celebrated with a second wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.

Biles recently showcased her exceptional talent at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where she secured four gold medals and one silver medal. Throughout the competition, Owens cheered her on from a distance, as he was engrossed in his NFL season.

After Jonathan Owens' recent game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field Stadium, where his team experienced a 10-24 loss, the lovely couple took the opportunity to enjoy a date night. This was a much-needed reunion after spending time apart due to their demanding professional careers.

Biles of Team United States Instagram Story

Biles shared a glimpse of their romantic evening on her Instagram story, where she unveiled the delectable meal they enjoyed.

She posted a photo of their dinner plate, featuring savory mac and cheese, steak with greens, lamb chops, and a salad. In the photo, she tagged Owens as the caption read:

"Date night, @jowens."