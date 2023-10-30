"Always great having my baby there" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens on American gymnast being present for his NFL match

NFL player Jonathan Owens shared his delight at having Simone Biles’s presence at his matches. This past Sunday, the American gymnast graced the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game day to especially support her dear husband and Packer’s safety, Jonathan Owens.

The highly-awaited match between the Packers and Vikings ended in favor of the latter with a 10 - 24 score. However, besides the match highlights, fans drooled over the cute romance between Biles and Owens.

Fans have always adored the support that the couple lend to each other despite being in different sports fields. A clear glimpse of it is frequently spotted at the Green Bay Packers matches.

After Simone Biles concluded her stunning world championship run in early October, she is now present in Green Bay to cheer for Jonathan Owens. At the Packers’ recent match, the NFL player walked to the audience to interact with his wife. In no time, their interaction was hyped by their fans in the stadium and the two began to blush. As soon as the moment was captured, it broke the internet.

Jonathan Owen's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Moreover, Jonathan Owens himself shared the picture on his Instagram story, expressing his fondness of having Biles’s presence at his matches. He wrote:

“Always great having my baby there,” Owens wrote.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles perform a long-distance relationship

Biles and Owens wedding (Image via Instagram)

After two years of dating each other in Houston, Texas, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in May 2023. The couple said yes at the altar in a beautiful wedding set up in Cabo, Mexico, amidst the presence of their friends and family.

However, just after their wedding, the couple entered a new chapter that involved a long-distance marriage. Jonathan Owens was offered a great deal by the Green Bay Packers that required him to shift to Green Bay to train with his new team.

So, after four years of his tenure at Houston Texans, he decided to lead his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. Although it was a great decision for himself, it required both Simone Boles and Jonathan Owens to stay away from each other that too right after their wedding.

However, the couple seems to ace the long-distance setting in their marriage. Despite staying in Green Bay throughout the week, Owens frequently manages to return to Houston to spend quality time with his wife.

Presently, as the NFL season is in swing, it is Simone Biles who has flown to Green Bay to be with her husband.