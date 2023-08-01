"But he’s in green bay now" - Simone Biles on her long-distance relationship with Jonathan Owens 

Newly married couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens do not get to meet each other often. After their wedding in May, they entered into a long-distance relationship due to their respective athletic careers. Recently, the gymnast shared how the couple manages to meet while handling their tournaments and professional commitments.

During Biles and Owens' wedding, the NFL player signed a new contract, shifting from Houston Texans to Green Bay Packers. This meant that Owens would have to live majorly in Wisconsin to practice with his team. As a result, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had to work on their long-distance relationship.

Simone Biles recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, during which a curious fan asked the gymnast about how often she gets to meet her husband, Jonathan Owens.

To this, the gymnast answered,

“When he was in houston everyday!!! But he’s in green bay now”

Biles hinted that since Owens lives in Green Bay, they get lesser chances to meet.

Furthermore, Biles mentioned when she would get to see her husband next,

“It will be at 1 of the 3 pre season games but just quickly after… like 35 mins...We were just on the phone trying to figure out when I’ll see him next.”

At last, she added her views on having a long-distance relationship,

“Long distance is tough & both being professional athletes is hard… for our schedules.”

Another fan asked Biles about Jonathan Owens making time to meet her.

Simone Biles during her QnA session (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

"Is Jonathan able to come to your meets even with the NFL training?" a fan wrote.

Answering this question, the gymnast revealed an interesting fact about Owens’ new team,

"No. If he misses training he’ll either be cut or fined. NFL fines the boys for everything," Biles said.

Simone Biles is set to make her comeback

Simone Biles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After taking a two-year break from the Olympics, the gymnast stunned the world with her comeback announcement on June 28. She confirmed the news by posting it through the official social media pages of Team USA.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was suffering from a gymnastics condition known as the twisties. During her performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the legendary gymnast realized that her mental health was not at its best. Therefore, she decided to take a break from the sport until she felt better.

In these two years, Biles spent much time with her family and also got married to Jonathan Owens.

Now, Biles is all set to make a comeback to the sport. She has been training rigorously with her gymnastics team and coach. Her participation will take place at the U.S. Classic, scheduled for August 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.