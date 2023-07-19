Simone Biles drops training video ahead of her gymnastics comeback

Simone Biles has posted her first-ever training video after announcing her gymnastics comeback. After a two-year wait, the Olympic gymnast is prepping for her upcoming performance on August 5 at a single-day event. Amidst the excitement of the legendary gymnast’s return, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how she has been training, and Biles has now shared a glimpse of her talent.

Although the gymnast’s first event will be in August, her main aim is to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With that goal in mind, Biles is training harder than ever. However, besides the performance pressure, Biles listened to her fans’ wishes and dropped an eye-popping video of her training with coach Laurent Landi.

The gymnast shared a short clip of her training at the gymnasium to her Instagram stories. She performed a mind-blowing trick, but it seemed like she did not land well.

Simone Biles shares her training video (Image via Instagram/simonebiles)

Biles wrote in her story for her fans,

“Heard y’all wanted a training video?”

She explained the trick that her coach asked her to perform in the video,

Laurent - “try a split jump out of your double lay,” the gymnast shared.

In the video, Simone Biles was running from a distance toward the gymnastics mat. As she came closer to it, she performed three backflips. However, when she completed her third backflip and began her fourth, the gymnast became imbalanced and fell onto the mat.

“Well,” Biles wrote below the video, adding a laughing emoji.

Simone Biles became overwhelmed during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, leading to her withdrawal from the sport

Simone Biles at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

During the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles experienced “twisties” at the final moment of performing. She realized that years of competition pressure had taken a toll on her mental health. So, Biles took the courageous decision of stepping back from the sport for a considerable period.

She went on a break for two years, giving time to her family and wedding preparations. Finally, on June 30, Biles stunned the world again by announcing her gymnastics comeback.

Moreover, the gymnast was positively overwhelmed by the love she received for her decision. Fans and many renowned athletes congratulated her on her return. The response made her express her feelings for her fans on Twitter.

“sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO ” Biles wrote.