Simone Biles set to make comeback for Team USA in gymnastics

Simone Biles, the 26-year-old gymnastics icon, has made headlines with the announcement of her return to competition for the United States. After withdrawing from the US Team in Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health, she will now be rejoining the team and is expected to make her comeback in August.

Team USA Gymnastics made the official announcement on their social media channels, revealing that Biles will compete at the US Classic. This event serves as a warm-up competition for the National Championship in late August.

Simone Biles, often referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in gymnastics, has faced numerous challenges throughout her career. She had to deal with the abuse she suffered as well as the immense pressure of carrying the hopes and dreams of her country during the Olympics.

The lack of an audience during the pandemic also affected her, as she thrives on entertaining and engaging with the crowd.

However, during her two-year hiatus from competition, Biles found happiness in her personal life and got married to Jonathan Owens, a defensive back with the Green Bay Packers. This support and love from her husband may have provided her with the mental boost and strength she needs as she makes her return.

Simone Biles' highly-anticipated gymnastics comeback: Speculations, potential achievements, and revival of the sport

Simone Biles

While fans and supporters of the sport are excited about Simone Biles' comeback, there are speculations about her mental state, form, and the possibility of another sudden withdrawal. Nonetheless, other athletes have praised her courage for taking this significant step.

It's important to note that her inclusion on the registered athletes' list by US Gymnastics does not guarantee her participation in competitions. Simone Biles was registered alongside other accomplished champions like Sunisa Lee.

Biles will be looking to reestablish herself as a top-tier gymnast once again, as she did in 2016.

Simone Biles' return is highly-anticipated, as she is a seven-time Olympic medalist, and if she secures a spot, it would be her third Olympics. She is expected to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With her incredible talent and achievements, Simone Biles has the potential to make history by becoming the first gymnast ever to win the All-Around title more than once. Her inclusion in the sport brings excitement and revival to artistic gymnastics, and fans can once again be thrilled about the future of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes