“Literally made my week”, “Don't worry about us” - Simone Biles' return ignites joy and support among fans

The recent announcement by Team USA Gymnastics proclaiming Simone Biles' return to the team has ignited an outpouring of joy from fans around the world. The news, which reverberated across social media platforms, made headlines in late June, with Team USA boldly declaring, "BILES IS BACK."

It has been two years since Biles last competed, withdrawing from Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health. Now, with the prospect of Biles once again gracing the gymnastics stage, fans find their anticipation reaching new heights.

Since the news broke, fans have been expressing their overwhelming support, flooding social media comments sections with messages of adoration. Fellow stars in the sport have also shown their support for Biles' return. However, it was only yesterday that Biles herself acknowledged the fans' jubilation.

Fans have been pouring out their long-held emotions of happiness at the possibility of witnessing the iconic gymnast in action at the Olympics once more. Fans responded in droves, offering words of encouragement and excitement.

"You’re announcement LITERALLY MADE MY WEEK! It was the best thing in the news. So proud of you and your decision to come back. I will always be rooting for you!"

Another fan assured her of their support:

“Don`t worry about us! We`re excited for you if you need to be MIA for a bit then that is your choice! I wish you the best of luck, and I am rooting for you!”

Across Twitter, the best reactions poured in, each celebrating Simone Biles' announcement with unbridled enthusiasm.

Simone Biles' historic break and other gymnasts who temporarily withdrew from the sport

Simone Biles' decision to take a break from gymnastics during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked a historic moment in the sport's history for Team USA. While it may seem uncommon, many all-star gymnasts have taken similar breaks in the past, allowing them to regroup, overcome mental and physical barriers, and ultimately give their best to Team USA.

One prominent example is Nastia Liukin, a multi-talented gymnast who won the world championship for the balance beam in 2005 and 2007, as well as the world championship for the uneven bars in 2005. Simone Biles' teammates, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, also took breaks following the 2012 London Olympics.

Raisman, a two-time team captain in 2012 and 2016, has an impressive record with three gold medals, two silvers, and one bronze. Douglas, the all-around gold medalist in 2012 and an all-around silver medalist in 2016, joined Raisman in taking a break after the London Olympics, returning to the team in 2014, and ultimately competing in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team USA has implemented a 5-person team format. Coaches are now allowed to include specialists in the mix alongside all-around gymnasts. These specialists focus on excelling in a single event, increasing the team's chances of securing medals.

For Biles herself, only time will reveal the path she will follow on her comeback. Will she return with full force, achieve remarkable success, or face challenges in making the team akin to Liukin's experience?

