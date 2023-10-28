“That’s my HUSBAND” - Simone Biles hypes up Jonathan Owens as he trains for upcoming NFL fixture

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles was recently seen hyping up her husband Jonathan Owens before his upcoming NFL fixture on Sunday. After delivering victorious performances at the 2023 World Artistic Championships, the 26-year-old is currently on a break to support the Packers' safety in his matches.

Ever since Biles and Owens started dating in 2021, they have supported each other through thick and thin of their professional careers. The couple tied the knot in May 2023, after dating for two years.

Just after their wedding celebrations, Owens signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers, leaving behind his former team, Houston Texans. This meant that the couple had to adjust to a long-distance marriage, as the NFL player had to be in Green Bay to train with his new team.

Undoubtedly, Biles and Owens managed the distance while being madly in love with each other. After training throughout the week, the NFL player is seen flying back to Houston to spend the weekend with his wife.

Moreover, now that Biles has some time off from her booming gymnastics career, she is dedicated to supporting her husband.

Jonathan Owens is currently preparing with his team for his upcoming match against Minnesota Vikings. The game is set to take place on October 29 at the Lambeau Field. It will be an opportunity for the Packers to end their losing streak from the last three games.

Since it is going to be a crucial game for the Packers, the team is giving it all in its training sessions. Recently, Owens shared a glimpse of himself while practising in the field on his Instagram. Moreover, he captioned his image as:

“Through the storm”

Looking at his passionate training session, Simone Biles could not keep her calm. She immediately took to the comment section to hype Jonathan Owens for his upcoming game.

“damn 🔥 that’s my HUSBAND,” Biles wrote.

Jonathan Owens strongly supported Simone Biles in her mental health break

Biles and Owens at their wedding (Image via Instagram)

In 2021, Simone Biles experienced ‘twisties’ while performing on the Olympics stage. The gymnast froze in the middle of her gymnastics gig. It made her realize that her poor mental health was a result of years of competition pressure.

Therefore, she immediately decided to take a break from the sport to work on her mental wellness. Biles’ decision stunned the world, drawing criticism from some trollers but immense support and love from her friends and family.

Moreover, above everyone, the love of her life, Jonathan Owens stuck by her and was a strong pillar of support. He also shared a picture with Biles and expressed his support for her decision.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️-JO."