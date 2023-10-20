Simone Biles dons necklace with husband Jonathan Owens' name on it, speaks on visiting Green Bay to support NFL star

Flaunting her ‘Owens’ necklace in a recent interview, gymnast Simone Biles expressed her excitement about visiting Green Bay to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the ongoing NFL season. The 26-year-old had a stunning performance at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in early October. Now, as Biles is enjoying her holidays, she has her plans set for Green Bay.

The couple, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been maintaining a long-distance relationship since they got married in May 2023. The gymnast’s husband and NFL player transferred to Green Bay Packers from Houston Texans after their wedding. As a result, Owens lives in Green Bay to train with his team, while Biles lives in Houston. They can only spend time together during the off days and weekends.

Moreover, after returning from a two-year mental health break in August, Biles was incredibly busy competing in back-to-back championships. Finally, after wrapping up the world championships, she will be visiting Green Bay to support Owens and the Packers in their upcoming match on October 23 against the Denver Broncos.

Biles’s happiness was reflected in her face when she talked about it in an interview with Today. Host Hoda Kotb teased the gymnast for her glistening 'OWENS' necklace, which made the gymnast blush and she explained that it was for her husband.

Furthermore, Simone Biles talked about supporting Jonathan Owens in his NFL career,

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do. Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now, so my season just ended so I’m super excited to get out there for Green Bay for the holidays to support him,” the gymnast said.

Simone Biles turned into a cheerleader for Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at World Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros - Game One

On August 5, Simone Biles made a strong comeback at the 2023 US Classic. She won three gold medals and a bronze medal at the event that advanced the gymnast’s entry at the US National Championships. Although the event was just a few days away, Biles went to Cincinnati, Ohio, to support Owens at the Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals game.

Not only did she show up at the Paycor Stadium, but the gymnast also turned into a cheerleader for her husband. After the match ended with a score of 36 - 19 in favor of the Packers, Biles posted a picture on her Instagram, kissing Ownes on the field.

She also added a caption on long distance with her husband. It read,

"Long distance isn’t easy, but seeing you play your heart out is so worth it. I’m so proud of you baby."