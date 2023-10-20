Simone Biles will be attending the NFL fixture between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs to support her husband Jonathan Owens.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, where Owens could lock horns with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, who is currently dating American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.

Biles confirmed that she would be attending the Packers-Chiefs game, stating that she is looking forward to supporting her husband's team over the holidays.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to. Obviously he’s in Green Bay right now. My season just ended, so I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him,” she said on the TODAY show.

When the host stated that it would be a good opportunity to take a picture with Swift, Biles replied:

“I actually will be going to that game!”

In August, Biles made a comeback after a two-year hiatus at the 2023 US Classic and dominated the event, following which she took some time to support her husband. She attended the Green Bay Packers' match against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, where the former emerged as winners with an impressive scoreline of 36-19.

Swift was seen attending Kelce's games previously, including on September 24, when the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. She even attended the Chiefs clash with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, along with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner.

Simone Biles misses Jonathan Owens after he leaves for the NFL game

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the World Series.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoyed some time together after she returned home from the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Owens later left Texas to resume his NFL season. His team, the Green Bay Packers, will compete against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 22, at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

Biles took to social media to post a picture of Owens and said:

"Miss you."

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.