Green Bay Packers Week 8 injury report vs. Vikings: Latest on Christian Watson, Aaron Jones and more

The Minnesota Vikings will visit Lambeau Field on Sunday to play the Green Bay Packers at home. The Packers will look to end a losing streak of three consecutive games when the Vikings visit town.

They must, however, be cautious of the Minnesota team that is on the rise and has triumphed in three of its previous four games, the most recent one coming against the San Francisco 49ers. Here is a summary of Green Bay's injury report of the Week 8 match.

Green Bay Packers Week 8 injury report

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith was added to their injury list yesterday.

Smith, who missed practice because of an illness, tight end Luke Musgrave and cornerback Jaire Alexander were listed as "Did Not Practice" (DNP) on Thursday.

Veteran running back Aaron Jones of Green Bay and offensive lineman Josh Myers participated in limited drills on Thursday, although they missed practice on Wednesday. As a result, both players are still questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Thursday, some players were moved from being listed as "DNP" to being listed as "limited in practice." However, DE Devonte Wyatt, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OT Yosh Nijman and OG Elgton Jenkins were limited for the second straight day.

Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes, two defensive backs for the Packers, were placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. This means they will miss at least four weeks of action and will not be available for Week 8.

Jaire Alexander's injury update

The incapacity of Jaire Alexander to practice on Thursday following his limited participation due to a knee injury the day before is among the most concerning injury news for supporters of the Green Bay Packers.

For his team this season, the 26-year-old CB has missed three of the last four games. Alexander, selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, has accumulated ten interceptions and has been a vital component of the Packers' progress in the last few seasons.

It's unclear if Alexander will be back at limited on Friday or if he'll miss practice again.

Aaron Jones's injury report

Aaron Jones, the running back for the Green Bay Packers, returned to practice on Thursday, albeit with some limitations. The veteran has only made three appearances this season due to a hamstring issue he has been struggling with for almost the whole season.

Jones' likelihood of playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 is naturally increased by his return to practice yesterday.

Christian Watson's injury update

Despite sustaining a knee injury deep in the Green Bay Packers' defeat to the Denver Broncos last week, wide receiver Christian Watson participated fully in practice on Thursday. He should be available for his team's upcoming match against the Minnesota Vikings.

This season, Watson has been targeted 16 times; he has eight receptions for 143 yards, averaging 17.9 yards per catch and one touchdown.