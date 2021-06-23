Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch Indian Olympic anthem made by Mohit Chauhan

The Indian contingent is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be held next month in Japan. The official theme song for the Indian Olympic Team is all set to be released later today to boost the confidence of the players and the support staff.

Noted musician and songwriter Mohit Chauhan took to Twitter to announce the release of the song.

Extremely proud 2 share my song #TuThaanLey is d official Theme Song 4 d Indian Olympic Team #Tokyo2020 #Olympic Games. Song will be launched 2dy by @KirenRijiju ji @ 7.30pm @JLNStadium Lyrics by @prattyg Catch d launch on #IOA + @Media_SAI FB pages Jai Hind! @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sUeEmwqmxg — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 23, 2021

The song is titled 'Tu Thaan Le' and will be released at Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, Indian Olympic President Dr. Narinder Batra and Secretary General of Indian Olympic Association Rajeev Mehta.

The event could be caught live on the Indian Olympic Association and Sports Authority of India's Official Facebook pages.

Earlier this month, Mohit Chauhan was also present at the launch of the official Team India kit for the Summer Games. He sang 'Tu Thaan Le' for the dignitaries present at that event. However, this is the official launch of the song.

Also read: Official Team India kit for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Addressing the media, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed the following regarding the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

#CheerForIndia is the social media campaign to cheer for Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Regarding the vaccination of the athletes, the minister said that 99% of them have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The minister was confident that athletes are participating in a very safe environment. He has spoken to almost all athletes and encouraged them to put their best foot forward.

India can win more medals in Tokyo than they did in Rio: Rijiju

Backing the athletes to perform well, the Minister said that Olympians are stars and should be given more love and affection across the country. He added that the media's role in the upcoming Games will be crucial.

'Olympics ki Aasha' are a series of films made on the life of the athletes going to Tokyo . Fans who are interested in learning more about the athletes in the Indian contingent can watch these films, available at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports official website.

Rijiju also added that he would request honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him in a virtual send-off for the athletes heading to Tokyo.

Rijiju is confident that India will win more medals than they did in Rio in 2016. However, so as not to put the athletes under immense pressure, the minister also said that the Indian contingent should not get disheartened if they fail to win a medal.

Also read: Five Indian stars who will miss Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy