Revealed: Official Team India kit for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Just 50 days are left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) added to the excitement by unveiling Team India's official Olympic Kit on Thursday.

The jersey launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra. Indian Contingent's Chef de Mission BP Baishya was also present at the launch.

#FIRSTLOOK OF OFFICIAL TEAM INDIA TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC KIT REVEALED!



Honourable Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri @KirenRijiju unveiled it today. Here are some glimpses of the jersey launch ceremony.#JeetengeOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/1k2kBZgRWD — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 3, 2021

Olympic-bound athletes in attendance

India's star athletes such as wrestler Bajrang Punia and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra were in attendance as well. Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Sumit Malik and Seema Bisla also graced the occasion with their presence.

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan kept those present entertained with an inspirational track.

Amidst much fanfare, Team India's official Olympic kits were unveiled by Kiren Rijiju. Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said (as per TOI):

"The Olympics is the platform where the best in the world will compete. I hope our athletes will make their best effort and make the country proud by winning medals."

At first look, India's official kits look spectacular. Three different kits feature blue as the primary colour with green, saffron and white as the secondary colours. One of the kits is primarily white in colour.

Video of the launch event

The Sports Authority of India also shared a live stream of the event on their official page. The recording can be viewed below:

The official sponsor of the Indian kits is the popular sportswear and sports equipment company Li-Ning. Meanwhile, the ceremonial kits are being sponsored by Indian fashion retailer Raymond.

IOC Chief Batra, while speaking at the event, also said that there will be a lot of emphasis on safety protocols and the health of all Indian athletes at the Games.

The countdown begins

The 50-day countdown for the Games has now begun. Earlier today, India's PM Narendra Modi has also had a virtual interaction with Kiren Rijiju and Co. to take stock of India's preparations for the Olympics.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji reviewed India’s preparations on the occasion of 50 Days to Tokyo Olympics. He said, "The wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our youngsters who are participating in the Olympics" and called the entire nation to cheer for athletes! pic.twitter.com/v1k2gpXcrB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 3, 2021

All the Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Most of them are currently busy preparing for the quadrennial event and will start leaving for Tokyo soon.

Edited by S Chowdhury