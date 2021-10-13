Sprinter Hima Das tests positive for COVID-19

Indian sprinter Hima Das has tested positive for COVID 19 on her return to the track after a few months. She is currently in Patiala to resume her training at the national camp that has been organized for the athletes.

At a time when the ace Indian sprinter was planning to make a comeback to the track, COVID-19 has slightly derailed her return. Hima Das landed in Patiala on October 10 with the National Camp for Athletics scheduled to kickstart in the last week of October.

Das was last seen on the track before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, due to an injury she failed to secure an Olympic berth. Das sustained a hamstring injury during her 100m heats qualification event at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

The 21-year-old clocked 23.21 seconds at the Federation Cup in March, missing out on the Olympic qualification mark in the 200m event by 22.80 seconds.

Hima Das is coping well and hopes for a stronger comeback

After recovering from a hamstring injury, Hima Das landed in Patiala to attend the national camp. She might have tested positive for the virus during the mandatory COVID-19 testing. Her media manager has informed the press that there was nothing to worry about her health.

“Hima returned to Patiala on 10th. On 8th and 9th she was in Guwahati and she just had mild exhaustion. We thought it was nothing to worry about. She must have tested positive during compulsory tests at Patiala,” said a local coach.

The Assam sprinter took to social media to inform that she is currently under quarantine and will comeback stronger.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask,” wrote Hima.

Hima Das reported early to the camp and the other athletes are yet to reach Patiala. She reportedly arrived in advance to have a crack at returning to the field early.

“She is there. She wants to train and get back into form,” informed 400m chief coach Galina Bukharina.

