Star discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur on injured list, set to skip National Open Athletics Championships

Kamalpreet Kaur will skip the 60th National Open Athletics Championships starting September 15 in Warangal as she is nursing a shoulder injury.

“I am not competing in the 60th National Open Athletics Championships starting next Wednesday as I have pain in my throwing arm. The doctor has advised me to take a break from competition as well as training,” Kamalpreet said on Monday.

According to Kamalpreet, she injured her right shoulder during training in April. Despite nursing a painful shoulder, the 25-year-old discus thrower finished sixth at the last month’s Tokyo Olympic Games. Her best throw in Japan was 63.70m.

Kamalpreet is the second Indian female discus throw to finish sixth in the Olympics. Krishna Poonia was the first Indian athlete to enter the final of the women’s discus throw at the 2012 London Olympic Games. She finished sixth.

Kamalpreet said she could have done better in Japan but she had a painful shoulder.

“My shoulder injury didn’t heal at the time of the Tokyo Olympic Games. I strapped my shoulder with elastic therapeutic tape to compete in the Olympics,” added Kamalpreet.

Kamalpreet Kaur is India’s national record holder in women’s discus throw

Kamapreet Kaur is the first Indian athlete to break the 65m barrier in women’s discus throw event. She hurled the discus to a distance of 66.59m in June at the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala to improve her own national record of 65.06m set earlier this year. The national record holder in women’s discus throw is uncertain when she will resume her training.

“I am not sure when I will start training. Since I am not training, I don’t know whether the injury had healed up properly or not. Will consult my doctor shortly and then chalk out future plan,” said Kaur

The Punjab thrower, however, is aiming for a podium finish at the 2022 Asian Games.

“One of my goals for the 2022 season is to win a medal at the 2022 Asian Games. To compete at the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships is my second goal of the next season,” said Kamalpreet Kaur.

