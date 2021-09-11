Why the upcoming National U23 Wrestling Championship will be a good chance for youngsters to showcase their talent

Several youngsters will get a chance to showcase their talent during next week’s National Under-23 Wrestling Championship. It is scheduled to be held in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The three-day competition will start from September 17 in Amethi and is being organized in both Greco Roman and freestyle events in the men’s section at the same venue. Competition in women’s freestyle event will also be organized simultaneously, said a WFI official.

“Winner of each weight category in both men and women’s group during the National U23 Wrestling Championship in Amethi will be selected for the World U23 Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held in November in Serbia.”

"In 2020, due to the escalating Covid-19 crises in India, the WFI had conducted men and women’s competition at different venues to avoid the spread of the virus. Since the pandemic situation is under control now, competition in both men and women’s category is being organized at the same venue," said the WFI official.

“The Covid-19 protocols for organizing sports competitions will be strictly followed,” he added.

Mahavir Prasad believes the National Wrestling Championship will help the young athletes

According to Mahavir Prasad, a Dronacharya Awardee in wrestling, the upcoming age group competition will be a good opportunity for wrestlers on the fringes to showcase their talent.

Several youngsters have recently won tickets to compete in the next month’s world senior wrestling championship. The new crop of athletes will get a chance to excel in Amethi.

“Several outstanding wrestlers in the junior group have booked berths in the senior national squad for the next month’s world championships and are attending national camp. Absence of the elite group will give the second rug a chance to move up,” said Mahavir.

In the past, freestyle wrestlers like Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia made the most of the U-23 world competition to polish their skills.

"The U23 competition is good for polishing skills before moving up to the senior level," added Mahavir.

The WFI will conduct the senior national championship in November in Uttar Pradesh.

