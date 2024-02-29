“Still pregnant and going strong!”- Allyson Felix celebrates pregnancy journey with her second baby while reminiscing her time carrying first child

Former American sprinter Allyson Felix, who is currently pregnant with her second child, recently reminisced on her first pregnancy with daughter Cammy.

Felix experienced complications while having her first child. The athlete suffered from preeclampsia, a life-threatening condition for both the mother and the baby.

Felix was 32 weeks pregnant when her doctor told her about the complication. She was advised to undergo immediate delivery of her premature child via C-section.

Following the procedure, the athlete spent eight days in the hospital recovering whereas her daughter, Cammy, was kept in the NICU for a month.

The American is undergoing a normal pregnancy the second time around and has not revealed any complications involved so far. Felix celebrated the “milestone” with an Instagram video chronicling Cammy’s journey in the NICU. She wrote:

"Celebrating every milestone!!! Still pregnant and going strong! Officially pregnant longer than I was with Cammy and it has me reflecting on our NICU journey with her. Counting each day a huge blessing."

The athlete first announced her pregnancy in December 2023. She shared an Instagram picture flaunting her baby bump along with her husband and first daughter.

Allyson Felix was concerned about giving birth to her second baby in the United States

Allyson Felix at OMEGA Panel Discussion

In June 2023, Allyson Felix expressed her wish to have a second child. However, she was concerned about the maternal health care available for women of color in the United States.

Felix was appalled after the news of Tori Bowie’s death due to pregnancy complications. The American athlete was found to be eight months pregnant in her autopsy report. In an essay to Time Magazine after Bowie’s death, Felix expressed her wish to get pregnant again but with doubts in her mind. She wrote:

“But will I be here to raise that child? That’s a very real concern. And that’s a terrifying thing. This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It’s absurd. I’m hopeful that things can get better.”