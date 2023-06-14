Olympian Tori Bowie died struggling with complications of childbirth - autopsy says

The whole world is saddened by the demise of Tori Bowie, who is known to be one of the best athletes the United States of America ever had. She emerged to be excelling in the eyes of the world after securing three medals in the 2016 Olympics.

The Olympian experienced severe complications during childbirth, which ultimately led to her tragic demise. Tributes and condolences have poured in from all corners of the world for the death of a talented and vibrant individual.

What the autopsy has to say about Tori Bowie's death

Even though the exact cause of Tori Bowie's death is yet to be public, a lot of information can be obtained from the report laid by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office. As per the report, she was eight months pregnant with a well-developed fetus when she passed away facing major complications in her health.

According to Cleveland Clinic, the athlete went through respiratory distress and eclampsia while the baby was in her womb. Bowie was under professional medical care as she was vulnerable to seizures and strokes that could affect childbirth and the health of the Olympian.

It is quite unfortunate that the 32-year-old US Olympian was found dead on May 2, 2023, at her home in Winter Garden, Florida. Tori Bowie passing away left the whole nation and the world in shock and everyone was intrigued to know about the cause of death until the autopsy reports shed light on it.

Tributes and condolences

The community in Sandhill, Mississippi, where Tori grew up, gathered for her funeral and mourned her demise. Icon Management expressed their devastation and offered their condolences to her family.

The governing body for track and field in the United States, USATF shared a tweet expressing their deep sadness and acknowledging the champion's impact on the sport.

A prominent US athletics star, Noah Lyles expressed his condolence and offered his prayers to her family. World Athletics and Julius Yego, an Olympic javelin star, expressed their devastation and shock upon learning about Tori Bowie's passing.

The impact of her death

Tori's death has sparked important conversations about the disproportionately high maternal mortality rates among Black women in America. Black women face multiple factors that contribute to these alarming statistics, including chronic stress and implicit bias from healthcare providers.

The athlete's tragic demise serves as a call to action, urging society to address these systemic issues and advocate for improved healthcare and support for Black women.

Maternal mortality rates in the United States are exceptionally high compared to other wealthy nations, and these rates are even higher for Black women as they are three to four times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth than white women.

Awareness of maternal health

The birthing process, although natural, can sometimes present challenges and complications. Tori Bowie experienced severe complications during childbirth, which ultimately led to her tragic demise.

The Olympian's tragic story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maternal health and the need for adequate support and care during childbirth. It sheds light on the risks women face during this vulnerable time and the importance of accessible and quality healthcare services for expectant mothers.

