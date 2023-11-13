"Still in shock over the joy I felt" - Sha'Carri Richardson recalls Dallas event that honored the American by having a track and a day named after her

Sha'Carri Richardson has received special recognition from the city of Dallas. The city has officially proclaimed Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas and named the Kincaide Stadium track after her. Sha'Carri Richardson Day will be celebrated on November 10, 2023, in honor of the world champion sprinter. Richardson won bronze in the 200 meters in 21.92 seconds, a personal best. She won gold in the 4x100-meter relay with the US.

One of the oldest and most historically significant tracks in Texas is located at Kincaide Stadium. It first opened in 1926 and has seen the likes of numerous renowned sportsmen and events. The announcement was made at John Kincaide Stadium, the site of the track where Richardson trained while she was a student at Carter High School.

The athlete, who has served as a role model for runners all around the world, will be honored here appropriately. Recently, Richardson won the women's 100-meter world title on November 4 in Budapest, setting a new championship record of 10.65 seconds.

The sprinting star said she is only getting started and that this award is the first of many in her bright future. She took to her Instagram to communicate her appreciation.

She captioned it:

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in my hometown named after me, but to have November 10, 2023, dubbed Sha’Carri’s Richardson Day is incredible. I am so grateful. Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city, and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me. It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning!"

She captioned it:

"I literally can’t even put into words the honor it is to have this legendary track to be named after me in my hometown. TRIPLE D , thank you for being apart of my journey NO PLACE LIKE HOME 🥹 I will be back home This Friday for this unforgettable moment!!!"