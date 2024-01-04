Tag Heuer introduces their athletics squad ahead of the Olympic year ft. Sydney McLaughlin and Fred Kerley

The Swiss luxury watch brand, Tag Heuer revealed their athletes ahead of the 2024 season featuring Sydney McLaughlin, Fred Kerley, Summer McIntosh, and Botswana sprinter - Letsile Tebogo.

The 2020 Olympic medalist, McLaughlin, has been an ambassador for the brand since 2021 following her exploits at the Rio Olympics. The brand tapped the hurdler after she qualified as the youngest athlete for the American Track and Field team.

Extending its ensemble of distinguished athlete ambassadors, the luxury brand signed Kerley, Tebogo, and the Canadian swimmer in September 2023. Kerley proved his merit as an esteemed athlete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital in August by contributing to the American squad's success in the men's 4x100m relay event. The 28-year-old has been a silver medalist at the Tokyo Games.

With only six months ahead of the most anticipated sporting event, the brand shared a new video of the athletes.

"The Heartbeat of Champions⁣," the video was captioned.

⁣"Precision is the heartbeat of champions in the sports world, distinguishing gold from silver and greatness from the merely good. Join us today as we celebrate all of our athletes who embody this pursuit of excellence."

Tebogo had an excellent stint at the 2023 WAC with two medals, including a silver in the 100m and a bronze medal in the 200m.

A look at Sydney McLaughlin's Olympic and World Championships journey

: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States competes in the Women's 400m Hurdles Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

After qualifying as the youngest American track and field athlete at the 2016 Games, Sydney McLaughlin continued to show her athletic prowess at the Tokyo Games.

She dominated the women's 400m hurdles by smashing a new world record of 51.46 seconds. The American athlete left behind her fellow teammate Dalilah Muhammad and the Dutch athlete Femke Bol to achieve this feat. Further, she went on to clinch a gold medal along with her team, including Muhammad, Allyson Felix, and Athing Mu in the women's 4x100m relay event.

At the 2022 WAC, held on the home soil in Eugene, McLaughlin again showed her dominance over the two athletes in the 400m hurdles event. She graced the event by breaking her old world record and clocked a spectacular time of 50.68 seconds. Moreover, she also contributed to the success of the American squad for the 4x400m relay event along with Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, and Britton Wilson.

Sydney McLaughlin was a huge favorite for the 2023 WAC but was forced to step back due to a knee injury. Nevertheless, the American hurdler and sprinter is expected to return to peak in 2024.