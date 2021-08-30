"Take a bow" - Wishes pour in from Indian cricketing fraternity as it rains medals for India at the Tokyo Paralympics

India's largest ever contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics have been making the nation proud with their performances. Since Bhavaniben Patel notched India's first medal, there has been a string of medal-winning performances, with several athletes making it to the podium today.
Earlier today, shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to claim a gold medal at the Paralympics. Yogesh Kathuniya secured a silver medal in the men's discus throw event, while Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the Men's Javelin throw event.
The Indian cricketing fraternity, which expressed their pleasure after India returned their best ever Olympic medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics, have once again appreciated the athletes who have made their mark at the Paralympics.
Here's how they reacted:
India wins seven medals in the space of 24 hours at the Tokyo Paralympics
Yesterday, Bhavinaben Patel set things rolling after winning the silver medal in the women's table-tennis event.
Following her success, Avani Lekhara set a world record in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. In the process, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics.
Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar and Devendra Jhajharia won silver medals for the country. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed bronze medals in their respective events.
The seven medals won by India so far marks their highest tally in the Paralympic games. India beat their previous highest tally of four, set in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and New York (1984) in emphatic fashion.
India are currently ranked 34th in the medal tally table in the Tokyo Paralympics that will last until September 5. 54 athletes from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were sent from India to compete across nine sports.