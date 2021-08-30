"Take a bow" - Wishes pour in from Indian cricketing fraternity as it rains medals for India at the Tokyo Paralympics

India's largest ever contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics have been making the nation proud with their performances. Since Bhavaniben Patel notched India's first medal, there has been a string of medal-winning performances, with several athletes making it to the podium today.

Earlier today, shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to claim a gold medal at the Paralympics. Yogesh Kathuniya secured a silver medal in the men's discus throw event, while Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the Men's Javelin throw event.

The Indian cricketing fraternity, which expressed their pleasure after India returned their best ever Olympic medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics, have once again appreciated the athletes who have made their mark at the Paralympics.

Here's how they reacted:

Goosebumps 🥺💙@AvaniLekhara became the first woman from 🇮🇳 to win a #Paralympics 🥇



The 19-year-old shooter equalled the world record in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event as well 💪🏼#Praise4Para #Cheer4India #AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/ZgTiAqjb8R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2021

The Para-graph is 📈📈📈



🥈 Devendra Jhajharia

🥈 Yogesh Kathuniya

🥉 Sundar Singh Gurjar



Super 🥳🥳🥳 #Paralympics #WhistleforIndia #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/3NooEZTXLK — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 30, 2021

She has created history.

The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥

Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat.

Also equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

IT'S A GOLD! 🇮🇳

First Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold.

She equalled the world record too.

All that at the age of 19!

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara

Take a bow🙌🏻 #Paralympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZRv48kIXkf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 30, 2021

What a historic feat by #AvaniLekhara on becoming the first ever Indian women to win a #Paralympics Gold. A landmark ocassion in Indian sports.

And with #YogeshKathuniya delivering an outstanding performance to bring home a Silver, India now has 5 medals in the #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/CQiwDjAH82 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021

2⃣ INDIANS ON THE PODIUM! 🇮🇳💙



🥈- Devendra Jhajharia

🥉- Sundar Singh Gurjar



With stunning performances in the Javelin Throw F46 Final, 🇮🇳 have now secured 7⃣ #Paralympics medals so far in Tokyo. 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @DevJhajharia @SundarSGurjar pic.twitter.com/8otO3zeZ4e — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 30, 2021

𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 🥇🇮🇳



First 🇮🇳 woman to win #Paralympics gold ✅

First medal for 🇮🇳 in #ShootingParaSport ✅

Broke the para record ✅

Equalled the world record ✅



What a historic performance from the 19-year-old shooter 🙌👏#OneFamily @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Z8tUxiZqDG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 30, 2021

India wins seven medals in the space of 24 hours at the Tokyo Paralympics

Yesterday, Bhavinaben Patel set things rolling after winning the silver medal in the women's table-tennis event.

Following her success, Avani Lekhara set a world record in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. In the process, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at either the Olympics or Paralympics.

Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar and Devendra Jhajharia won silver medals for the country. Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed bronze medals in their respective events.

The seven medals won by India so far marks their highest tally in the Paralympic games. India beat their previous highest tally of four, set in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and New York (1984) in emphatic fashion.

India are currently ranked 34th in the medal tally table in the Tokyo Paralympics that will last until September 5. 54 athletes from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were sent from India to compete across nine sports.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra