Team USA to return as reigning Olympic champion at FIVB Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier

Team USA’s women’s volleyball team is all set to return as reigning Olympic gold medalists at the much-awaited 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Olympic Qualification Tournaments. This time, the team will be competing with an additional seven rookies at the championship, scheduled from September 16 to 24.

Famously known as the FIVB Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier, the volleyball federation is hosting the qualifier in three different countries - China, Japan, and Poland. Team USA will be competing at the qualifier in Poland.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the women’s volleyball team of the USA created history by winning a gold medal. After winning three silver and two bronze medals in its Olympics history, the team won its first ever gold, beating Brazil in a 3-0 points at Ariake Arena.

USA's Volleyball team at Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Day 16

The team lost only one out of the eight matches in Tokyo on their way to gold. Brazil and Serbia took the second and third place at the 2020 Olympics.

Expand Tweet

At the FIVB Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier, Team USA will be entering the championship as world No. 2 with 357.13 points. World No. 1 Türkiye will be entering the qualifier with 384.08 points after it succeeded at the Volleyball Nations League in July and maintained its lead ever since. The team also clinched the top spot at the European Championships.

Meet the seven new members of Team USA’s women’s Volleyball team

24-year-old Avery Skinner made her senior national team debut at the 2022 Pan Am Cup. She showed her athletic mettle in her debut by winning the bronze medal with her team and becoming the best scorer and best spiker at the tournament.

Three-time NCAA champion, Kathryn Plummer, 25, boasts a successful youth career in both beach and indoor volleyball.

Illinois native, Dana Rettke, 24, won the 2019 Volleyball Nations League with Team USA. The 2024 qualifier would be her second shot to get to the Olympics after 2020.

25-year-olf Morgan Hentz made her international debut at the Volleyball Nations League in 2022.

Alexandra (Ali) Frantti, 27, made her senior national team debut 2022 Volleyball Nations League. After winning the 2014 NCAA title with Penn State, she professionally played in Italy, France, and Slovenia.

Khalia Lanier inherited her athletic genes from father Bob Lanier, an NBA Hall of Famer. She joined Team USA in this year’s Volleyball National League.

23-year-old Asjia O’Neal was one of the youngest US players at the 2023 VNL. She is the daughter of former NBA All-Star, Jermaine O'Neal.

Format of FIVB Road to Paris Volleyball Qualifier

At the upcoming qualifier match, Team USA will be competing against 23 nations. As per the format of the championship, teams will be placed in three pools of eight.

China will be hosting Pool A, Japan to host Pool B, and Poland shall host Pool C.

Every team in each group will face each other once. The top two teams at the end of group matches will achieve a spot at Paris 2024.