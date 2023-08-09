“That He will be your shield and protector”- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pens down a heart-felt note on her six-year-old son's birthday

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took to Instagram to wish her son, Zyon Pryce, on his sixth birthday with a heartfelt message. The Jamaican athlete also shared a series of adorable pictures and videos with her son.

Fraser-Pryce had Zyon in 2017 and took a break from competition for the entire year. She made her comeback in May 2018 and has been competing at the highest level ever since.

On Zyon’s birthday, Fraser-Pryce shared a heartwarming wish for her son, which read:

“6years……Happy birthday Zyon!”

She added:

"I am so thankful for you Zyon! I pray that God covers you and all the days of your life. That He will be your shield and protector. Your strong tower and prince of peace. I love you so much."

The post also included snaps of Zyon and Fraser-Pryce smiling while looking at the camera. In one video, Fraser-Pryce could be seen giving her son some track and field lessons. He also drove a go-kart in another video with his mother cheering him on.

"It’s being able to understand that you’re not perfect, but it’s going to be worth it": Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on the biggest lesson motherhood taught her

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three

In February 2023, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce appeared in an interview with NBC Sports, talking about her career and retirement plans. During the conversation, the 36-year-old was asked to share what motherhood taught her.

The athlete revealed that she learned that she can't always get everything right. Fraser-Pryce said:

“I always wanted to be perfect. I remember buying my son the best things early on -- diapers, clothes, etc. -- thinking if I had those things it would make it easy, but it’s being able to understand that you’re not perfect, but it’s going to be worth it.”

The Jamaican sprinter explained that it was more important to keep trying every day to do better. She added that given her demanding career, she doesn't get as much time with her son as she would like, so it's important to be "present in the moment."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also thanked her nanny and mother-in-law for always helping her out.