"The athletes that need this money don't see it" - Sha’Carri Richardson reacts to the USA Olympics & Paralympics committee asking fans for donations

American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson has reacted to Team USA’s recent donation-seeking appeal for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The reigning 100m world champion openly stated on her social media that the committee’s scheme does not reach the concerned athletes.

Richardson is widely known for her unfiltered remarks in the media. On many occasions, she made headlines for confronting the media for insensitively attacking athletes with questions. Recently, she pointed out Team USA’s donation scheme, urging fans to not contribute to it.

The athlete shared an Instagram story of Team USA’s donation-seeking post and added her message,

“Do not donate, the athletes that need this money don’t see it,” she wrote.

Richardson's Instagram story

The original post shared by the official Instagram page of Team USA reads,

“100% of Donations to the Team USA Fund goes to the athletes and the high-performance programming that supports them.”

It further reads,

“With the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games around the corner, donate to the Team USA Fund today and help athletes maintain their competitive edge on their #RoadToParis!”

Sha’Carri Richardson rose to fame as a successful athlete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. In her debut, she bagged two gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay race and also a bronze medal in the 200m race.

With her incredible performance at the world championship, Richardson has a high chance to also make her debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson on receiving the Female Athlete of the Year at USATF Awards 2023

Richardson at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

On December 3, Sha’Carri Richardson received the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year Award at the USATF Night of Legends. It was her first time as a recipient of the prestigious honor.

Upon receiving the honor, Richardson delivered her acceptance speech. She said, “Everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.” The athlete said that standing with the award at the podium was God’s planning and timing. Hence, it was the right time for her. She described her moment as ‘powerful’, ‘impactful’ and ‘sincere.’

Furthermore, she also added,

“I understand the influence that I have, I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF and as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, and to my black family, to my beautiful women, to everybody that has been misunderstood for trying to be their best selves and not be put into a category because they do track and field and have been put in a bubble.”