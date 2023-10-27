"The early mornings, late nights plus red eyes are all worth it" - Allyson Felix on being with her daughter

Allyson Felix is not just a legend on the track; she's also a devoted mother off of it. The 37-year-old American runner has been open about her journey as a mom to her daughter, Camryn, who was born prematurely in 2018 and faced several health complications.

Allyson Felix Instagram Story

Allyson Felix recently shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story. In the picture, she can be seen holding her peacefully sleeping daughter on her chest. The caption read:

"The early mornings, late nights, and red eyes are all worth it because there is no place I'd rather be in the whole world."

This isn't the first time Allyson Felix has expressed her love for her daughter on social media. Just last week, she shared another photo on her Instagram account featuring herself and Camryn smiling.

In the caption, she listed some of the things that bring her joy in life, including watching her daughter grow, playing tennis, building Saysh, family hikes, enjoying her playlists, and helping women to recognize their worth.

Allyson Felix Shares Insights on Coping with Pressure and Preparation in Interview with Michael Johnson

In an exclusive interview with sprinting legend Michael Johnson, Allyson Felix revealed some of her secrets to success. Michael Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World Championship gold medalist, engaged in a conversation with Felix about their careers, inspirations, and advice for young athletes.

In February 2023, World Athletics was hosting a live event that included the interview.

Allyson Felix shared a video of the interview on her Instagram account with the caption:

"Earlier this year on stage with the goat @mjgold4 who knows when you only have one shot, you give it all you got."

During the interview, Johnson asked Felix how she managed to cope with the immense pressure of proving herself every four years to be the best. Felix responded with honesty and humility, saying:

"Yes, it is true. Very challenging. Having to prove myself every 21 seconds—49 seconds—to show the world what you have been doing When you mess up, you have to wait those four years, and I have messed up. It is really, really difficult, and I think the thing is learning what works for you."

"It took me some time to figure that out, and understanding for me, just some tools: I logged all my workouts. I love to write out every single thing that I did down, and then before the big races, I would go back through those training logs and look at everything I did. For me, I found confidence in that preparation. It is like, I'm a beast. I did all this stuff, and I'm ready to go. All I have to do now is put the race together. That really helped me."