"The experience of playing with the best" vital for young athletes, says Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra threw his weight behind competing in as many international tournaments as possible to improve as an athlete.

The ace Indian athlete is currently undergoing off-season training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California. Neeraj Chopra's off-season training ends on March 4, 2022.

The camp is aimed at helping Neeraj Chopra prepare for the packed 2022 season. The season includes the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Read: Neeraj Chopra eyeing good form ahead of action packed 2022 season

Neeraj Chopra spoke to select journalists from San Diego. He said international exposure is a must for both elite athletes and also for those who are coming up.

"I think elite level athletes should get more competitions and especially international competitions. Right now, only the best athletes get them. I feel the upcoming athletes should also get international exposure and the experience of playing among the best athletes. Once they play with them then they can think at that level, they will get motivated after looking at their competitors," he said.

Neeraj Chopra feels equipment and coaches should be made available easily

To promote javelin throwing amongst children, Neeraj Chopra feels it is imperative that a coach for guidance and equipment is made available.

"For kids who are interested in javelin and those who are taking up athletics now, facilities should be increased in normal grounds. Javelins should be provided because it's an expensive equipment. There should also be a coach for guidance. I feel these things will change a lot for the future," he added.

Neeraj Chopra is gunning to break the 90m mark this year and is undergoing strict training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: 2022 Diamond League to start in Doha in May

Edited by Aditya Singh