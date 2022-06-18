"The Golden Arm strikes again"- Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra wins gold at 2022 Kuortane Games

A rain-affected day didn't impede the 2021 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra's rhythm. India's golden boy swept a gold medal at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland with a best throw of 86.69m in men's javelin throw event, on Saturday (June 18).
The slippery runway cost him his third attempt. However, it was not enough to keep him away from fetching his first gold and second consecutive medal of the season.
Chopra finished ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (84.75m), who bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.
Chopra was off the mark with his very first attempt, his only fair throw, which eventually earned him gold at the athletics event. He was given a foul on his second attempt and endured an awful fall in his third attempt, following which he skipped the remaining three attempts.
Regardless of the slip, Chopra's first throw was enough for him to top the podium.
Earlier, the 24-year-old made a remarkable return to the competitive arena, shattering his own national record mark on June 14, after a 10-month long hiatus.
Chopra hurled the spear to a distance of 89.30m in his second attempt at the Paavo Nurmi Games to win a silver medal. Along the way, he bettered his previous best of 88.07m, recorded last year at a domestic event in Patiala, Punjab.
Fans elated with Neeraj Chopra's win
Congratulatory messages poured in following India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's superlative gold medal-winning performance at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.
IPL side Delhi Capitals sent out a congratulatory message from their official handle.
Union Minister for youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also extended his wishes to the champion, who never fails to deliver, even on his bad day.
Former Indian cricketer and commentator Harbhajan Singh also congratulated Chopra.
