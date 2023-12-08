The reality behind accusations of Arshad Nadeem tampering with Neeraj Chopra’s javelin at Tokyo Olympics

Back in the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was accused of tampering with Neeraj Chopra’s javelin. But Nadeem did not resort to any unfair means during the track and field event in 2021.

According to senior Indian sports journalist Norris Pritam, India’s Shivpal Singh failed to make his way through to the final of the men’s javelin event after he finished 27th with a best throw of 76.40 metres.

Thereafter, it was Nadeem, who asked Shivpal to give him his javelin before leaving for India. Back in 2019, Nadeem won the gold medal with the same javelin in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, with a throw of 86.48 metres.

Shivpal gave the javelin to Neeraj so that Nadeem can use it in the final. In major tournaments, a javelin can be used by anyone once it becomes the organisers' property after submission.

Arshad considered the javelin to be his lucky charm and used it. While Neeraj won gold with a best throw of 87.58, Nadeem finished fifth with a best throw of 84.62 metres.

Neeraj Chopra clears the air over Arshad Nadeem controversy in Tokyo Olympics

After all the chaos surrounding Arshad Nadeem not playing fair, Neeraj Chopra cleared the air on the matter and backed his Pakistani counterpart just days after winning the gold.

“Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin. He was just practicing for his throw and nothing else,” Neeraj said.

“We keep our personal javelin during the event and anyone can use it. There is no specific rule about it,” he added.

Nadeem and Neeraj have shared a healthy rivalry since the Olympics with both finishing first and second in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Hungary this year.

Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark after he won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games that took place in Birmingham last year. However, Neeraj is still looking to reach the landmark. The youngster recently won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. He finished on top of the podium with a best throw of 88.88 metres in the final.