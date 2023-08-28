[Watch] "You are the pride of Pakistan" - Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf congratulate Arshad Nadeem on winning silver medal 

Arshad Nadeem won a silver medal for Pakistan in the men's javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest late on Sunday (August 27). Pakistan cricket team's fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf congratulated him on his achievement.

The final of the men's javelin throw event took place on Sunday night, where India's Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal. Chopra topped the charts with a 88.17m throw in his second attempt, while Nadeem finished second with a 87.82m distance in his third throw.

Shaheen Afridi shared a video on X, congratulating Nadeem on his feat. Harif Rauf joined him in the clip as well.

"Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on winning the medal. You are the pride of Pakistan. Congratulations once again," Shaheen Afridi said.

"Winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship is a proud moment for Pakistan. Hope you continue winning medals for Pakistan like this," Haris Rauf added.

Courtesy of this silver medal win, Arshad has also qualified for the Olympics next year. Afridi wished him luck for the mega event, which will take place in Paris.

"Congratulations @ArshadOlympian1 you made us all proud. Best of luck for Olympics 2024! Keep it up, Masha’Allah," Afridi captioned the video.

Afridi and Rauf are currently in Sri Lanka, gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament. The two fast bowlers recently helped Pakistan defeat Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

"I am your fan" - Shadab Khan sends a message to Arshad Nadeem after his silver medal win

Shaheen Afridi and Harif Rauf were not the only Pakistan cricketers to congratulate Nadeem on his win. All-rounder Shadab Khan also posted the following tweet earlier today (August 28):

"The entire country salutes you Arshad Nadeem. I just want to say, I am your fan. May u always stay blessed."

Nadeem won Pakistan's first medal at the World Athletics Championships.