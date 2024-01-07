"The win is true bragging rights" - Noah Lyles backs Christian Coleman playing down time factor in track

Noah Lyles backed Christian Coleman on his latest statement on the ‘time’ factor in track and field. Coleman talked about athletes failing to cross the 9.80s mark in 100m in 2023. He described it as a “down” year for the sport and also shared his perspective on clocking faster times.

Coleman currently holds the title for the sixth fastest man in the history of the 100m race. In 2019, he stunned the world by clocking 9.76s at the World Athletics Championships in Doha to win the gold medal. The American athlete was just 0.18s behind Usain Bolt’s 9.58s world record.

However, in 2023, none of the athletes including Coleman succeeded in crossing 9.80s. In fact, the reigning 100m world champion clocked 9.83s in the world championship. Looking back at last year, Coleman told Citus Mag in a podcast interview that it was a ‘down’ year for track and field. However, he is not bothered by it because he is motivated to keep pursuing his goals.

He told in the interview:

"To me, it’s not about the times. If there’s something to be won, I want to win it. And I don't care what time it takes to win it. I'm trying to go get it and that’s what track and field is about."

Agreeing to Coleman’s statement on the time factor, Noah Lyles supported him and wrote in his X handle:

"Speaking truth. The time is just icing on the cake. The Win is true bragging Rights. We all want that win.'

Christian Coleman to compete at Millrose Games 2024 where he defeated Noah Lyles last year

The 27-year-old athlete recently made headlines for announcing his return at the 204 Millrose Games. This will be Christian Coleman's attempt to win the 60m race for the third successive time.

Moreover, in 2023, when Coleman competed in the race, he managed to defeat Noah Lyles. He athlete was disqualified from the championship due to his false start. However, Lyles protested and was later allowed to run. Coleman, on the other hand, blazed through to win the gold medal at the championship within 6.47s.

Moreover, in the same year, he bested Noah Lyles at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon. Christian Coleman left behind the 100m and 200m world champion’s 9.85s by clocking an impressive 9.83s.

The 2024 Millrose Games will take place on February 11 at the Armory in New York City.