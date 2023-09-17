“This is how I left the stadium in Budapest” - Marie-Josée Ta Lou on injured exit from the world championships after silver in Diamond League Final

Ivorian sprinter Marie-Josée Ta Lou recently celebrated her silver medal at the Diamond League Finale by remembering her injured exit from the World Athletics Championships last month. She expressed gratitude for her roller-coaster ride from Budapest to Eugene, Oregon.

On September 16, Marie-Josée Ta Lou clinched the silver medal in the 100m in a thrilling race against competitors like Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and many others. The 34-year-old clocked an impressive 10.75s whereas first-placed Shericka Jackson recorded 10.70s and Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved third in 10.79s.

Athletes at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

On achieving the silver medal, Marie-Josée Ta Lou shared a gratitude post of her condition after competing in the 100m race at the World Athletics Championship 2023. The athlete added snaps of her exiting last month’s competition with an injured left leg and bandaged left hand.

Remembering the time, she wrote in her post,

“This is how I left the stadium in Budapest, wasn’t sure if I would make it to the diamond league final. But GOD make sure it was a minor injury and I was able to train a week and some days after. In the GOOD or in the bad time, I will keep smiling and be grateful to HIM, ” Ta Lou wrote.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou had achieved a fourth-place finish at the world championship. She clocked 10.81s which was just 4s behind the third-place Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Marie-Josée Ta Lou ’s athletic journey

Ta Lou at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Born in Bouafle, Ivory Coast, Marie-Josée Ta Lou was initially interested in football. However, she eventually changed to sprinting after her brother convinced her. When Ta Lou was pursuing a high school diploma, she became a part of the national team.

She won her first bronze medal with the Ivorian 4×100m team at the West African Championships in Benin. In 2008, while she was studying medicine after finishing high school, she managed to win both 100m and 200m races at the national championships. After performing well in a series of national championships, she made her international debut by winning the 100m and 200m at the Gabriel Tiacoh meet.

Later on, Marie-Josee Ta Lou made her Olympic debut in 2016 by winning the Olympic Solidarity scholarship in 2014. It allowed her to prepare for the Rio de Janeiro championships. She reached the 100m and 200m finals in her first Olympics but settled for a fourth-place finish.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou also boasts two silver medals in the 100m and 200m races at the 2017 World Athletics Championships and also a bronze medal at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.