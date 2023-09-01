 “This is a major win!”- Caitlyn Jenner celebrates establishment of Women’s Bill of Rights in Nebraska

Former athlete and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner has celebrated the Nebraska government’s latest establishment of the Women’s Bill of Rights.

Governor Jim Pillen, by his Executive Order, made the official announcement regarding the bill on August 30. Sharing the news, Jenner congratulated the government for their milestone step.

After Kansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and others, Nebraska has also joined the list of states that adopted the bill to safeguard women’s rights and their security in sports. The debate of transgender women encroaching on sports opportunities made for women has been a burning topic in the country for a long time.

While adapting the Women’s Bill of Rights by Executive Order, Governor Jim Pillen recently said in a press statement:

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Governor Pillen.

He further added:

“As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms.”

The executive order guides agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services. It does not count for any legislative act or judicial ruling.

Moreover, as per the bill, the governor specified that a person’s gender in the state will be defined as either male or female at birth. It would apply to the executive branch, including state agencies, boards, and commissions.

Sharing the news, Caitlyn Jenner on her X handle, transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner wrote:

"The news coming out of Nebraska today is fantastic and should be celebrated by all. Governor Pillen issued an Exec order last night, ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ to protect women’s sports! This is a major win! Congrats to all involved!,” she wrote in her post.

Caitlyn Jenner applauds UCI’s ban on trans athletes in women’s cycling

Caitlyn Jenner at LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Pro-Am

In May, American trans woman cyclist Austing Killips became the first transgender woman to win a UCI women's stage race at the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico. Her win gave a huge blow to controversy and protests about taking away women’s opportunities in sports.

As a result, in July, the international governing body for cycling announced a ban for transgender women, who were male at birth, from competing in women's cycling events.

Supporting UCI’s decision, 73-year-old Caitlyn Jenner shared an article that highlighted UCI’s new policy and wrote on her X handle:

"Cycling Governing Body (UCI) makes the right move,” Jenner expressed.

Although Jenner's tweet generated both support and controversy, she continued to express her views.