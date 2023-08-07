Caitlyn Jenner has slammed Martina Navratilova yet again following the 18-time Slam winner’s recent criticism of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) over the acceptance of trans women athletes in the women’s category.

Navratilova has advocated women’s rights in sports ever since she was a tennis pro. The Czech-American has also frequently voiced her strong opposition to the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports – an issue that has taken center stage in recent times.

The former World No. 1, who herself was once coached by a trans woman (Renee Richards), has opined that trans women have “obvious unfair advantages” over biological females.

Thus, the recent news of "self-identified" female Alicia Rowley winning a women's tennis competition in the 55 & over category at the USTA National Women's Grass Court Championships did not sit well with Navratilova.

When Kim Shasby Jones, the co-founder of ICONS (Independent Council on Women's Sports), brought the matter to Martina Navratilova’s attention, she did not hold back and censured the USTA for allowing trans athletes to compete alongside biological females.

"Come on @USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so. …" Navratilova tweeted.

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), a trans woman herself, agreed with Navratilova’s cry for trans exclusion. She, however, called her out for her public support of the politicians endorsing it.

Jenner pointed at the exploitation of Title IX -- initially put in place with the view of granting women equal opportunities and prohibiting discrimination based on sex.

“Agreed. But why support Biden and the party that wants this to be the law of the land - and BLOCKS - Republicans from protecting Title IX?! You can’t have it both ways, Martina,” Caitlyn Jenner said in a tweet.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has hit out at Navratilova over her contradictory opinions. The former athlete and television personality also questioned her views last month.

“She is against trans women competing in women’s sports and I thought how hypocritical of her. She is supporting all the candidates that are trying to destroy women’s sports. How can you be on the left and support protecting women’s sports? And it’s Republican candidates that are trying to protect Title IX,” Jenner said in July, as per OutKick.

In April this year, the Biden administration proposed a modification of Title IX for the inclusivity of transgender student-athletes. The Republican governors opposed the move and called for the withdrawal of the new rule changes.

Martina Navratilova applauds the World Acquatics' decision to introduce an 'open' category for transgender athletes

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Italian Open

Following the success of trans woman Lia Thomas in swimming, numerous biological female athletes came forward, voicing their opposition and discomfort about the inclusion of Thomas in the women’s category.

The President of World Aquatics, Husain Al-Musallam, recently stated that the swimming governing body was planning to take measures to protect the women’s category, and was aiming to create an ‘open category’ to include transgender athletes as well, without disturbing the fairness of competition.

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon. Our sport must be open to everybody.”

The category could come into existence as early as next year, as per reports.

Martina Navratilova, who has frequently called for such a category to be put in place, hailed the decision on her social media with a clapping emoji.