Caitlyn Jenner's fire back at Martina Navratilova's comments about criticizing her on the involvement of transgender athletes in sport

On Wednesday, Caitlyn Jenner responded to tennis great Martina Navratilova on Twitter after Navratilova criticized Lance Armstrong for his comments about transgender athletes in a recent interview with Jenner. The involvement of transgender athletes in sports was a topic that was raised between Jenner and Armstrong during their chat.

On Sunday, Navratilova tweeted her criticism of Armstrong and Jenner. The tennis legend made the following remark regarding Armstrong discussing males playing in female sports:

"A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it."

On Wednesday, Jenner responded to the Navratilova with a series of tweets posted on Twitter. In these tweets, she explained the background of the interview.

"Hey @martina we are on the same side of this issue. @lancearmstrong and I were simply discussing how I believe biological men should not be competing in women’s sports. But since we are on the topic of Martina - let’s delve a little deeper (she’ll love the attention)!"

The celebrity criticized the retired tennis player for making uninformed claims.

Caitlyn Jenner further stated:

"How about instead @Martina use the energy to support the people fighting for laws PROTECTING WOMEN SPORTS like @SenTuberville, @RepGregSteube, @MAGAIncWarRoom, @MarshaBlackburn (@GOP) and you work on the radical leftists, you love, that wants to allow men in women’s sports!"

The celebrity furthered her thoughts, stating Martina's stand in politics and stating that she supports Biden's education amendment of 1972 that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities.

In a recent tweet, she stated that Martina's attitude is unjustifiable because she backs a political party and the president that wish to eliminate women's sports.

Trans politician Caitlyn Jenner claims she missed the 2020 election to play golf, didn't vote for Donald Trump

Transgender Caitlyn Jenner, the Republican candidate for governor of California, told CNN that she didn't cast a ballot for president in the 2020 election and instead played golf because she "couldn't get excited" about the dozen initiatives on the state ballot. It was a bold claim, especially for someone trying to win over voters before the looming recall. In an interview at her Malibu home, she told Bash,

"I didn't even vote. Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work. I mean, it’s overwhelming."

"It was voting day, and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there," she said. "And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day, and I just couldn’t get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf, and I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ "

Her claim that she didn't vote in the 2020 election was puzzling given that records reveal she actually did vote in that race. It's still unclear why her testimony contradicts the paperwork.

Nonetheless, the debate surrounding trans rights rages on. Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney's recent Bud Light controversy captures the magnitude of the issue, with liberals and conservatives heavily divided on the transgender topic.

