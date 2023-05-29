"Get a little bit famous so he could pick up women?": Dylan Mulvaney lesbian claim sparks outrage as TikToker seemingly comes out as straight 

Dylan Mulvaney has become the topic of interest following her recent Bud Light controversy. Recently, an old TikTok video of her's has raised eyebrows. In the same, the transgender activist claimed that she was romantically interested in women which has left netizens under the assumption that she is a lesbian. Since the clip resurfaced online conservative netizens have taken to the internet to express their disappointment in seeing the influencer seemingly come out as straight, while referring to her s*x assigned at birth, being male.

The video in question was uploaded to the video-sharing platform in 2022. In the same, Dylan Mulvaney can be seen sitting in a car and sharing details about their personal life. She says:

"So I recently told my parents that I may be a little bit romantically interested in women and that was a big shock for them considering the past 10 years of coming out as gay, then queer, then non-binary, then trans. And I think it was just a little bit of a shock. So I tell my dad and he goes- "I would love to see you get a woman pregnant," and I said- "oh no no no no no, she’d be getting me pregnant."

So this was all just a complicated way for a guy to get a little bit famous so he could pickup women?







Dylan Mulvaney comes out as a trans woman who is also a lesbian.

At the time of writing this article the video in question had amassed over six million views on Twitter alone.

In response to the viral clip, one netizen wrote online:

Netizens react to viral Dylan Mulvaney ‘lesbian’ claim

Internet users did not seem supportive of the 26-year-old. Many roasted the influencer online relentlessly. Some also accused Mulvaney of coming out as transgender simply for financial gains and popularity. Others flooded the internet with offensive comments. A few reactions to the video read:

Who is Dylan Mulvaney?

Dylan Mulvaney blew up on social media during the pandemic. She posted several clips that showcased a day in her life as a queer person. She came out as a trans woman last year. Her TikTok series "365 Days of Girlhood" amassed immense popularity online. In the same, she documented every day of her transition which included her hormone-replacement therapy experience, experiencing transphobia and other topics.

As she continued to amass a sizeable following online, she went on to interview President Joe Biden where they spoke about gender-affirming surgeries.

As Dylan Mulvaney entered the limelight, she also became a brand ambassador for several organization including Kate Spade, Native and Olaplex among many. Her most controversial collaboration is that of Bud Light’s. The beer giant’s conservative and transphobic customer base were livid after learning that Bud Light had collaborated with Mulvaney. This led to the Budweiser brand’s sales tanking and Mulvaney becoming a subject of criticism.

Mulvaney also garnered backlash for her Nike collaboration which was released just after the Bud Light scandal.

In response to the relentless hate online, Mulvaney criticized trolls for dehumanizing her and being "cruel.". She went on to say that she was going to ignore the critics and "trust the people" who know her and her “heart won’t listen to that noise.”

