The Rock reveals who he would vote for in 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

09 Dec 2019

If the world ever needed a real-life action hero, it would be The Rock. In an interview with WSJ, The Rock detailed his life in wrestling, how he started and his evolution to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

With the 2020 US election less than a year away, it's become commonplace for celebrities to be asked about their political preference. With someone as big as The Rock, it was only a matter of time. The Rock is no stranger to politics.

As soon as Trump was elected, The Rock was touted as a candidate for the future. The rumors continued for a while until The Rock himself said that while he was flattered by the sentiment, he also felt the job required years and years of experience.

When asked about 2020, The Rock was pretty clear about his intentions. He said,

"I’m not voting for Trump.”

He was the asked from the Democratic Candidates running and he wasn't sure who he would support. He said:

"I’ve gotten to know Tulsi Gabbard—we had a really good conversation regarding Mauna Kea.And I’ve become good buddies with Cory Booker. I think he’s a tremendous, high-quality person who’s hungry to do well for our country and our people.”

While The Rock has been clear about his presidential ambitions, it would not be wrong to say that if he were running for President in 2020, the wrestling fanbase would make its presence known. But like wrestling, politics is unpredictable. You never know what the future holds.