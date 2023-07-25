"This one feels just as it did the first time" - Ariarne Titmus relives world championship glory in Fukuoka

Ariarne Titmus celebrated her gold medal win at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships with a throwback memory of her first win in 2019.

Demonstrating her prowess once again, Titmus emerged triumphant in the women's 400-meter freestyle final on Sunday, July 23, in Fukuoka, Japan. This marks her eleventh consecutive victory in the 400-meter freestyle event, a race she has not relinquished since 2018.

Ariarne Titmus at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Ariarne Titmus smashed her own world record, clocking 3:55.38 to claim gold ahead of her arch-rival Katie Ledecky of the USA and New Zealand`s Erika Fairweather. It was a repeat of the Olympic podium in Tokyo from two years ago, where she beat Ledecky and Summer McIntosh in a thrilling race that cemented her status as one of the best swimmers in history.

The 22-year-old Australian dominated the race from the start, becoming the first woman to break the 3:56 barrier in the category. Ledecky, who had the fastest qualification time for the final, settled for silver with a time of 3:58.73, while Fairweather took bronze with a time of 3:59.59.

Reflecting on her journey to becoming a world champion, Titmus shared her emotions on Instagram. She wrote:

"Four years since I first became world champion, this one feels just as it did the first time."

"One for the memory books," Titmus added.

"Absolutely incredible race and effort" - Australian Dolphins Swim Team celebrates Ariarne Titmus' triumph

Ariarne Titmus has garnered attention from athletes and fans in the sports world for her remarkable achievement of setting a new world record at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Competing in the 400-meter freestyle finals, Titmus clinched gold, and her incredible performance was celebrated by the Australian Dolphins Swim Team on Instagram.

The caption accompanying the post was titled "ARNIE RECLAIMS HER WORLD RECORD." The Dolphins further emphasized the key role that Titmus' character played in her victory, describing her display of skill and determination as "epic."

The post highlighted the swimmer's unwavering dedication, stating that she left no stone unturned in her pursuit of success. Dolphins honored the performance that saw Titmus win the gold medal and set the new World Record of 3:55.38 in the women's 400-meter freestyle final.

"In an epic display of skill and determination, Ariarne Titmus leaves no doubt about her class in the women's 400m freestyle final, claiming GOLD and setting a sizzling new World Record time of 3:55.38," Dolphins wrote.

The post concluded with a praiseworthy remark, emphasizing the incredible race and effort put forth by Titmus.

"Absolutely incredible race and effort," they added.