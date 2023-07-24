2023 World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Final Results Recap

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships got underway on July 14, but the pool competitions began only on Sunday, July 23. Day 1 of the pool competitions had some exciting activities for fans to witness.

From Leon Marchand setting a new world record in the 400m IM to Ariarne Titmus claiming the women's 400m freestyle title that too with a new world record time. In the relays, Team Australia claimed the 4x100m freestyle relay titles in both men's and women's divisions.

Men's 400m freestyle Final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Team Australia not only showcased their dominance in the relay events but in individual events as well. Sam Short won the men's 400m freestyle event title at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, clocking a time of 3:40.68 to win the gold medal.

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui finished in second place behind Short and was followed by Germany's Lukas Martens in third place. Elijah Winnington, last year's champion in the 400m freestyle at World Championships, finished in seventh place.

Results of the men's 400m final as revealed on Omegatiming website are attached below:

Sam Short (AUS) — 3:40.68 Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) — 3:40.70 Lukas Martens (GER) — 3:42.20 Guilherme Costa (BRA) — 3:43.58 Woomin Kim (KOR) — 3:43.92 Antonio Djakovic (SUI) — 3:44.22 Elijah Winnington (AUS) — 3:44.26 Felix Aubock (AUT) — 3:44.33

Women's 400m Freestyle Final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The women's 400m freestyle final had one of the toughest rosters of the World Championships. The likes of Ariarne Titmus, Katie Ledecky, and Summer McIntosh locked horns for the women's 400m freestyle title.

Ariarne finished first and broke the world record held by McIntosh, while Ledecky settled for the silver medal. Erika Fairweather of New Zealand finished in third place ahead of the Canadian Swimmer.

The Australian swimmer claimed the gold medal with a new world record time of 3:55.38.

Results of the women's 400m freestyle final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are attached below:

Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 3:55.38 (WR) Katie Ledecky (USA) — 3:58.73 Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 3:59.59 Summer McIntosh (CAN) — 3:59.94 Li Bingjie (CHN) — 4:01.65 Lani Pallister (AUS) — 4:05.17 Isabel Gose (GER) — 4:05.27 Bella Sims (USA) — 4:05.37

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The men's 400m individual medley final has been the talk of the town since yesterday because of Leon Marchand's record-breaking performance. The French swimmer clocked a time of 4:02.50 to break Michael Phelps' long-standing record in the event.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Marchand's time was far ahead of his fellow competitors in the 400m IM. USA's Carson Foster claimed the silver medal with a time of 4:06.56 followed by Japan's Daiya Seto in third place.

The final results of the men's 400m individual medley as revealed on the Omegatiming website are attached below:

Leon Marchand (FRA) — 4:02.50 (WR) Carson Foster (USA) — 4:06.56 Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:09.41 Chase Kalisz (USA) — 4:10.23 Brendon Smith (AUS) — 4:10.37 Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:11.29 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 4:11.73 Balazs Hollo (HUN) — 4:13.36

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final of 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Australia put on a dominant performance in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay finals. The Australians had a fast start courtesy of Mollie O'Callaghan's epic swim in which she clocked a time of 52.08. Shayna Jack, Meg Harris, and Emma McKeon also made vital contributions to the victory.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Team Australia claimed the gold medal with a new world record time of 3:27.96. Team USA, consisting of Gretchen Walsh, Abbey Weitzeil, Olivia Smologa and Kate Douglass, won the silver medal with a time of 3:31.93.

Results of the women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are attached below:

Australia — 3:27.96 (WR) United States — 3:31.93 People's Republic of China — 3:32.40 Great Britain — 3:33.90 Sweden — 3:34.17 Netherlands — 3:35.41 Canada — 3:36.62 Japan — 3:38.61

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final had its fair share of twists and turns. The trio of Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam, and Kai Taylor put on a decent performance but Australia was initially in third place behind Italy and the United States.

Kyle Chalmers is the one who turned the tide for Australia with a breathtaking performance. His split of 46.56 was fast enough to help the Aussies come from behind and win the gold medal.

Australia clocked a time of 3:10.16 to emerge victorious. Italy finished as the runner-up with a time of 3:10.49.

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

With a team full of new swimmers on the international stage, the USA won the bronze medal with a time of 3:10.81. Earlier during the heats of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, team Great Britain were disqualified from the event.

Results of the 4x100m freestyle relay final as revealed on the Omegatiming website are attached below:

Australia — 3:10.16 Italy — 3:10.49 United States — 3:10.81 People's Republic of China — 3:11.38 Canada — 3:12.05 Brazil — 3:12.71 Israel — 3:14.53 Spain — 3:14.64

The events of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships will continue today as well. The finals of the men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly, men's 50m butterfly and women's 200m medley will be held on Monday, July 24.