Reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson recently reacted to a montage of her photo finishes. The video was a collection of Richardson’s most breathtaking finishes in the last three years.

The celebrated athlete shared the video and claimed that she would be leaving her competitors far behind in her upcoming races.

Sha’Carri Richardson has made her mark in athletics with her impressive performances on the race track. Her incredible debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships saw her win the gold medal in the 100m, a bronze medal in the 200m, and another gold medal in the 4x100m relay race.

In fact, her 10.65s finish in the 100m got her a place in the top 10 world’s fastest female runners list.

Recently, a fan created a montage of Richardson’s epic photo finishes. The video revisited Richardson’s 2021 Olympics Trials where she won first place by beating her nearest competitor Javianne Oliver.

Other clips included Richardson’s performances from the 2023 World Championship and Diamond League.

Richardson shared the video on her Instagram story and captioned it thus:

“Y’all I’m gone miss these finish photos because this year I’m running all the way through. It’s a time for them times.”

Richardson (Image via Instagram)

Sha’Carri Richardson feels honored to have a day named after her in Dallas

Richardson at Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

In November, Sha’Carri Richardson received special recognition from her hometown, Dallas. The city officially proclaimed Sha'Carri Richardson Day in Dallas and named the Kincaide Stadium track after her.

It is the same track in which Richardson used to train while she was a student at Carter High School.

This was a gesture to honor Richardson after her stunning performance at the 2023 World Championship.

Moreover, the athlete shared snaps from the ceremony of her receiving the honor on her Instagram. She declared in her caption that she was just getting started and also thanked her near and dear ones.

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in my hometown named after me, but to have November 10, 2023, dubbed Sha’Carri Richardson Day is incredible. I am so grateful."

She added:

"Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city, and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me. It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning!"