"Those NBA cats, they gonna clap back with a vengeance" - Robert Griffin III backs Noah Lyles after his feisty comment on NBA

Former American footballer Robert Griffin III supported Noah Lyles' feisty remark about the NBA.

During a post-race conference in Budapest, Lyles had called out the NBA players for referring to themselves as world champions:

"I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States?"

Following this, Griffin III took to his social media to defend Lyles. He agreed with the sprinter's opinion but warned that NBA players would now retaliate.

"Noah Lyles is right," Robert Griffin III said. "Winning an NBA Championship doesn't make you a World Champion. It's very simple, people. To be a World Champion, you have to compete against the world. Oftentimes times go outside the borders of your country, put on your country's flag, and prove you are the best.

"Now, Noah did pick a wrong league to take a shot at because those NBA cats, they gonna clap back with a vengeance," he added.

Expand Tweet

Griffin further stated that having 120 players from 40 different countries doesn't mean you're competing against the world.

"It's OK to call a spade a spade and call the NBA the best basketball league in the world, but it still doesn't make them world champs," he said.

To make his point clearer, he presented the world championships numbers, stating that Lyles competed against 75 men from 57 different countries in this year's world championships, that too, only in the men's 100m.

Lyles later faced backlash from various NBA players, including Kevin Durant, who said,

"Somebody help this brother"

Expand Tweet

Robert Griffin III condemns talk shows for ignoring Noah Lyles' victories on track

Noah Lyles after winning the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Robert Griffin III criticized American sports talk shows for highlighting Noah Lyles' comments instead of his success on the track at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

"What really makes me sad is the fact that Noah Lyles just won three gold medals at the World Championships and pulled off a double by winning the 100 and the 200m dash and the only reason the big American sports talk shows are talking about him or track and field are because of things like this not what they're doing on the track but the things that they are saying of off it. That's sad to me," he said.

Lyles won three gold medals in Budapest, two of which were in individual events including the 100m and 200m. The third medal came from the men's 4x100m relay.