"You have to go against the world in order to be a world champion" - Sha'Carri Richardson defends Noah Lyles after his contentious comments about NBA

Sha'Carri Richardson has defended Noah Lyles for his feisty remark against the NBA. Lyles had earlier called out the NBA players for calling themselves world champions.

Lyles won three gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, including men's 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. In a post-race press conference, he criticized the NBA players, saying:

"I watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States?"

Richardson recently took to her social media to side with Lyles, mentioning that the NBA had players from different countries but they don't play against other countries.

"I'm standing with Noah on this one," she wrote. "The organization have players from different countries but do they compete against different countries. You have to go against the world in order to be a world champion."

Lyles had further pointed out that there are no flags when it comes to the teams in the NBA.

"Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times, but that ain't the world. But that is not the world, we are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving, putting on their flag to show they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA," he said.

Lyles' comment has caused an uproar in the NBA world.

Noah Lyles speaks up on athletes' mental health

Noah Lyles reacts after winning the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Noah Lyles has never been shy to speak his mind, even when it comes to talking about his mental health. He does not hesitate to share the challenges he has faced in his journey.

In an interview with Tidal League, Lyles was seen advocating for an athlete's mental health.

"I truly believe that people don't believe that athletes are human. They see us as what we are on TV and that's nice with glitz and the glam. It's fun but it's only a moment. It's a very very small moment," he said.

"I can be going through situation and have a bad race and know that just because this race is bad doesn't mean the next one's gonna be bad. Just because you know I've one you know mess up in practice doesn't mean that the next practice is gonna be the same thing," Lyles added.

His new docu-series "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project" gives viewers a peep into behind-the-scenes of Lyles' major victories and training program.