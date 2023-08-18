"We are documenting history" - Noah Lyles ahead of the release of his docuseries "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project"

The much-awaited, Noah Lyles docuseries "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project" will release on August 18, 2023, ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The docuseries will be available to US viewers on Peacock and on World Athletics Youtube for the rest of the viewers.

The docuseries will give the audience a peep into Lyles' some of the major victories and his training program. It will be a two-part series with the second part releasing in September.

Lyles took to his social media to share a trailer from the first part of his docuseries. In the video, Lyles is heard in the background saying,

"We are documenting history "

Expand Tweet

A few days back, Lyles disclosed his record-breaking goal in the 200m by running in 19.10 seconds

"Mission is to break the world record in the 200m," he says.

The docuseries will show behind-the-scenes footage from his 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medal, his 200m victory at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, including post-race conversations with Usain Bolt, his victory at the Paris Diamond League Meet and USATF NYC Grand Prix, and his home training base in Orlando, Florida. Part One will also include his achievement at the USATF Outdoor Championships in 2023.

The docuseries will focus on his youth, particularly the first ten years of his life, when he struggled with serious health challenges. It will emphasize Lyles' bond with his mother. Part Two will focus on his upcoming performance at the World Athletics Championships in 2023.

Noah Lyles: A man of many interests

Noah Lyles at the press conference ahead of Weltklasse Zurich, part of the 2022 Diamond League in Switzerland

Apart from being a great sprinter Noah Lyles is also a style icon in the Athletics world. He has never been shy to experiment with his appearances and the fans love it too.

In Budapest, along with his spectacular performance, the fans will also witness Lyles' new look. He will be seen donning a new aerodynamic hairstyle and a new unique nail design.

The American sprinter also enjoys music. Under his Pseudonym, Nojo18 he released his music album "Souvenir". Three years back at Wetklasse Zurich, he performed it live for the spectators. He was also accompanied by the US Pole Vaulter - Sandi Morris, and musician Baba Shrimps on the stage.

He is a huge fan of manga and anime. To show his affection towards anime, in 2019 Doha WAC, he stepped out on the track with silver hair, paying tribute to the anime character Goku from Dragon Ball Z.