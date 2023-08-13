What is Noah Lyles' 200m personal record and season record time? Everything you need to know about the Olympic medalist's fastest timings

The American sprinter, Noah Lyles amazed everyone with his stunning performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon by completing his 200m sprint in 19.31 seconds.

Lyles toppled the event leaving behind Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton. The 19.31 seconds also marked a new world lead. Lyles' 19.31 seconds is the third fastest time after Usain Bolt's 19.19 seconds and Yohan Blake's 19.26 seconds.

Apart from his 19.31 personal record, Noah has displayed a few more incredible performances in 200m. Lyles secured first place at the 2023 Diamond League in London where he ran in 19.47 seconds.

The 26-year-old American sprinter won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he completed the race in 19.74 seconds. At the Atheltissima in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2019, the 26-year-old ran a dash of 19.50 leaving behind Alex Quinonez and Andre De Grasse. Lyles has consecutively won three gold medals at the Diamond League in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and another in 2022.

Lyles secured first place at the 2018 Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon by running the leg in 19.69 seconds. He then went on to win another gold in the 2019 Diamond League at Lausanne, Switzerland with a time of 19.50 seconds. In the 2022 Diamond League at Monaco, the American sprinter gave an amazing performance of 19.45 seconds.

"Mission is to break the world record" - Noah Lyles aims to break the 200m world record

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 200m finals during the London Athletics Meet part of the 2023 Diamond League in London, England

Noah Lyles aims at shattering the 200m world record at the 2023 World Athletics Championships commencing on August 19, 2023. Lyles has set his sight on Usain Bolt's 19.19 seconds world record and aims to shatter it with 19.10 seconds. He took to his Instagram to disclose his goal of breaking the world record.

"I will run 9.65 19.10", he wrote.

"They say if they don't know your dreams then they can't shoot them down. But I have always been more of a guy who loves to hear the screams from the heaters; got a nice ring to it", he added.

A few days back, the American sprinter also announced his upcoming docuseries named "Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project" in August-September. In a glimpse of the docuseries video shared by NBC Olympics & Paralympics Lyles mentions his record-breaking goal.

"Mission is to break the world record in the 200m", he said. "We are documenting history", he added.

Although, it won't be easy to beat Bolt's record, Lyles seems to be optimistic and motivated to add that milestone in his career.