Trayvon Bromell warns challengers eyeing Usain Bolt's 100m crown at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Trayvon Bromell is ready to become the new 100m champion at the Tokyo Olympics. The American sprinter is the pre-tournament favorite to grab Usain Bolt’s crown. But 100m is one of the most brutal competitions at the Olympics. Trayvon Bromell has sent out a warning to everyone, describing himself as a “silent killer”.

Humble and hungry, the 26-year-old sprinter will face stiff competition from rivals including his teammate Ronnie Baker, who won the Monaco Diamond League earlier this month, clocking 9.91 seconds. Bromell, on the other hand, finished an unprecedented fifth.

Fred Kerley, the 400m World Championships bronze medalist in 2019, has also set his sights on Usain Bolt’s throne.

Rio Games 100m bronze medalist Andre de Grasse of Canada and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who crossed the line in 9.84 earlier this month, will also stake claim to the crown.

If Trayvon Bromell, who clocked 9.77 -- the fastest time of the year -- wins 100m, he could finally end the US sprint’s 16-year-old drought. The last American to taste Olympic glory in 100m was Justin Gatlin at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“I want to make the team because I want to speak about faith. I want to help people save their lives. There’s a lot of people out here facing mental disorders and not understanding what to do next,” Trayvon Bromell was quoted as saying by the Track and Field News.

Usain Bolt picks Trayvon Bromell as his successor

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first since the 2004 Games without the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. The retired Jamaican feels that, although there will be a new champion, the current crop will not break his 9.58 seconds world record.

During an Instagram Live with the Olympic channel, the 'Lightning Bolt' also picked his successor for the 100m throne at the Tokyo Olympics. He said Trayvon Bromell is “ready and fit” to take the gold home.

“He really stepped up and showed that he is ready and he is fit. As long as he stays good, he should be on top.”

God is always present. Regardless if you see the signs or not. Look at the clock..... This picture was taken in the prelims of the 100m that day. Later in the evening, I ran that exact time in the finals. You may call it a coincidence, I call it God! #Shalom pic.twitter.com/kiJIWHJSag — IamTrayvonBromell (@TrayvonBromell) May 13, 2021

The 100m men’s event will begin on July 31. The final will be held on August 1.

