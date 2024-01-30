U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials 2024: When and Where to watch

The United States’ best marathoners are all set to participate at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 on Feb. 3, 2024, to earn a spot on the nation’s Paris Olympics 2024 squad.

The U.S. will be sending a maximum of three male and female marathoners each for Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletes must finish in the top three of the trials as any lower finish will end their Paris 2024 journey.

The athletes who qualified for these trials had to breach the marathon mark or half-marathon mark of 2:18 or 1:03, respectively, in the men’s category. Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the athletes had to clock 2:37 or 1:12 in the marathon or half-marathon events, respectively.

Set by the USATF, the qualification window for the marathon was between Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 5, 2023. The period varied for half-marathoners, ranging from Jan. 1 to Dec. 5, 2023, in the same year.

The USATF posted about the marathon team trials on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“In just a week, the best in the U.S. will run for a spot on Team USA. Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon live on Peacock from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET with NBC Coverage from noon to 3 p.m. ET. Who’s taking the top spots?”

It is worth noting that the entry standards for Paris 2024 in marathon have been set at 2:08:10 for men and 2:26:50 for women. Among the athletes taking part in the event, only two men and three women could record the Olympic Games qualifying timings in the build-up to the U.S. Marathon Team Trials 2024.

In the men’s field, Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, and the Tokyo 2020 Games bronze medalist Galen Rupp, are the favorites to watch out for. Mantz and Young breached the Olympics standard time, clocking 2:07:47 and 2:08:00, respectively during the qualification window.

Other marathoners who can reach the podium in the men’s division are CJ Albertson, the world 50K record-holder, Sam Chelanga, and Scott Fauble.

The women’s field will feature the quickest U.S. athletes of all time Emily Sisson and Keira D’Amato; the fastest in 2023, Betsy Saina, and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Molly Seidel. In the women’s section, some other top athletes to look out for include Lindsay Flanagan, Sara Hall, Gabi Rooker, Aliphine Tuliamuk, and Sara Vaughn.

U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials 2024: Where to watch

Molly Seidel clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Marathon Final at the Summer Games in Tokyo (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Peacock will telecast the live streaming of the competition from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For those who don’t have a subscription to Peacock, one can avail it by paying $5.99 a month. NBC will stream the event on a tape delay from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET.

Taking place in downtown Orlando, close to Lake Eola Park, with start and finish at the same location, the trials for the men’s will kick off at 10:10 am ET and women’s will begin at 10:20 am ET.