World records set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, CJ Albertson, and Aleksandr Sorokin validated

The world record set by Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 2000m has been ratified by the World Athletics. Ingebrigtsen scripted history in the distance as he established the outdoor world record (WR) with a timing of 4:43.13 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on September 8, 2023.

With this, he surpassed a 24-year-old world record which was set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj, clocking 4:44.79, in 1999. This was also the first outdoor WR set by the Norwegian athlete.

The international governing body for track and field shared this news by stating:

“World records set by CJ Albertson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Aleksandr Sorokin have been ratified.”

Jakob Ingebrigtsen established his first world record in the men’s 1500m indoors where he clocked 3:30.60 at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Liévin in 2022. Since then, he has continued to break numerous records in major international events. He also holds the WR in two miles, and European records in 1500 m, mile, and 3000 m.

In addition to the ratification of the record set by the three-time Diamond League champion, the World Athletics has also ratified the men’s 50km and 100km records set by CJ Albertson of the United States and Lithuania’s Aleksandr Sorokin, respectively.

Albertson established the world record at the Ruth Anderson Memorial Endurance Run in San Francisco on October 8, 2022, clocking 2:38:43. Having primarily excelled as a marathon runner, the USA athlete shaved off 90 seconds off the previous record by South Africa's Stephen Mokok (2:40:13).

While Sorokin clocked a timing of 6:05:35 for the 100km at the Nord Security World’s Fastest Run in Vilnius on May 14, 2023, to attain the new WR.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen named the European Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive time

Jakob Ingebrigtsen with European Athletics President, Dobromir Karamarinov at the 2023 Golden Tracks awards (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Owing to a great 2023 season, Ingebrigtsen earned a back-to-back European Athlete of the Year award in the male category at the Golden Tracks award ceremony.

2023 was a year to remember for the Norwegian middle- and long-distance runner as he established European records across five different distances. Two of these records came during the Diamond League final in the mile and 3000m where he recorded timings of 3:43.73 and 7:23.63, respectively. European Athletics, the governing body for Athletics in Europe, stated via an Instagram post:

“Back-to-back trophies! 💫

Jakob Ingebrigtsen 🇳🇴 is the men’s European Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row!”

Additionally, he won the gold medal in the men’s 3000m and 1500m at the European Indoor Championships 2023, clocking 7:40.32 (national record), and 3:33.95 (championship record) times.