U20 World Athletics Championship Javelin final: Ajai Singh Rana finishes 5th with throw of 73.68m

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana finished 5th in the World Athletics U20 Championships finals held in Nairobi. Ajai's first attempt was his best one. He threw a distance of 73.68m.

Ajai speared a distance of 69.44m on his second attempt and managed 70.36m on his third throw. On his fourth attempt, Ajai ended up clearing an identical distance of 73.68m from his first attempt.

During his fifth chance, Ajai managed to reach the 71.96m mark. He made an illegal throw on his last attempt, which forced him to settle for 5th position finish in the finals. Meanwhile, his compatriot Jay Kumar finished one position behind Ajai, with his longest throw being 70.74m.

Jane Lapsa of Finland bagged gold with a final score of 76.46m on his first throw, while Ukaranian Artur Felfner finished second with 76.32m in his first attempt. Chinecherem Nnamdi of Nigeria bagged a bronze with his best throw of 74.48m in the World Athletics U20 Championships.

World Athletics U20 Championships men's javelin final

Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar qualified for the men's javelin final

India at World Athletics U20 Championships Day 3:

Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has qualified for the World Athletics U20 Championship finals. Shaili breached the qualification mark of 6.35m with a jump of 6.40m in her third attempt.

In the women's 100m hurdles, Nandini Agasara finished with a time of 14.16s in her semi-final race and settled for the 6th position. Even though she bettered her timing by a few seconds, but failed to attain a podium finish in the World Athletics U20 Championships finals.

Nandini Agasara finishes at 6th spot in 2nd Heat of Semis in 100m Hurdles in World Athletics U20 Championships at Nairobi | OUT of contention for Final.

Earlier, Nandini Agasara qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the ongoing mega event with a timing of 14.18s.

Meanwhile, Tejas Shirse and Pooja bowed out of the U20 Championships. Tejas failed to qualify for the semi-final of the men's 100m hurdles after finishing 17th.

Pooja clocked a time of 4:37.85 in her women's 1500m heat to finish in the 11th position.

